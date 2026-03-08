Trump Looks Increasingly Desperate to Restrict Voting Rights

Donald Trump threatened on Sunday to withhold his signature from all bills until Congress passes a GOP-led voting bill that implements voter restrictions ahead of the November midterms.

“I, as President, will not sign other Bills until this is passed, AND NOT THE WATERED DOWN VERSION – GO FOR THE GOLD: MUST SHOW VOTER I.D. & PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP: NO MAIL-IN BALLOTS EXCEPT FOR MILITARY – ILLNESS, DISABILITY, TRAVEL,” Trump posted on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The bill, called the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or SAVE America Act, requires individuals to show citizenship documents to register to vote and strict forms of photo ID to cast a ballot. If passed, the legislation would also administer criminal penalties for election officials who register anyone lacking the required documents.

As my colleague Ari Berman wrote in February, the bill would potentially block tens of millions of Americans from voting. Nine percent of American citizens, or approximately 21 million people, don’t have ready access to citizenship documents. The bill may impact millions of US citizens in other ways: tens of millions of women who took their partner’s last name, for example, may not have a birth certificate that matches their legal name could find it more difficult to register.

Moreover, the bill would require states to send their voter rolls, including personal information, to the Department of Homeland Security so that the agency can cross-check it with its own citizenship verification system.

The bill passed the GOP-majority House of Representatives but requires at least 60 votes in the Senate to overcome a possible Democratic filibuster.

Despite pressure from Trump and some Republican allies to engage in aggressive tactics—such as a “talking filibuster” or weakening filibuster rules—Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) has resisted, knowing such a move could get in the way of other GOP legislative priorities.

On Sunday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said in a social media post that the bill “is Jim Crow. 2.0.”

The SAVE Act is Jim Crow 2.0. It would disenfranchise tens of millions of people. If Trump is saying he won’t sign any bills until the SAVE Act is passed, then so be it: there will be total gridlock in the Senate. Senate Democrats will not help pass the SAVE Act under any circumstances. — Chuck Schumer (@schumer.senate.gov) 2026-03-08T17:50:43.701Z

“If Trump is saying he won’t sign any bills until the SAVE Act is passed, then so be it: there will be total gridlock in the Senate,” Schumer said.

Trump’s continued push for the SAVE America Act may reflect a growing desperation. Democrats have continued a streak of victories in state legislative special elections; they flipped nine seats in these state races while Republicans have flipped none since the start of 2025. There are also signs that Latino voters, a key part of Trump’s 2024 coalition, are now turning out in big numbers for Democratic candidates.