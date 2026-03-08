“Black Rain” and a School Massacre: The Latest From Trump’s War on Iran

While the Trump administration claims that they have the war in Iran under control, devastating consequences are mounting from the military campaign in the region.

On Saturday, the president said aboard Air Force One that the war was only “a minor excursion” that would continue “for a little while.” Trump was on his way back to Florida, following a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware of the six US service members killed by an Iranian retaliatory strike in Kuwait.

But the administration’s rhetoric about Trump’s war of choice on Iran, carried out in partnership with Israel, already seems disconnected from what is happening.

Regarding the air strike that hit a girls’ school that reportedly killed over 100 people in Minab, a city in southern Iran, on Feb. 28, Trump stated on Saturday that Iran was at fault as their munitions are “very inaccurate.” This contradicts analyses from CNN and statements from US officials to Reuters that US forces were likely responsible.

Human Rights Watch stated on Saturday that the strike should be investigated as a war crime.

Meanwhile, more strikes on Saturday reportedly hit four oil storage facilities and an oil production transfer center in Iran, sparking large fires. At least four tanker drivers were killed.

North Tehran’s Aqdasiyeh oil depot is ablaze tonight after it was targeted by multiple US-Israeli airstrikes. Apocalyptic scenes filmed by Iranians driving on the nearby highway. Local reporters saying firefighters can’t put it out. This depot is critical energy infrastructure for Iran. — Leila Molana-Allen (@leilama.bsky.social) 2026-03-07T23:06:12.065Z

On Sunday morning, “black rain” fell in Tehran. The Iranian Red Crescent Society, a humanitarian organization in the country, advised residents to stay indoors because the rain can be “highly dangerous and acidic.” Residents who go outside are being urged to wear face masks with filters, such as N95 masks.

The war is estimated to cost the US roughly $1 billion per day, but on Saturday, Trump posted on Truth Social that “we’ve already won” the war.