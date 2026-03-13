15 minutes ago

Tommy Tuberville Didn’t Just “Suggest” Muslims Are the Enemy. He Said It With His Chest.

So there’s absolutely no confusion.

Tuberville poses in front of a statue.

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville has something very important to say.AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

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On Thursday, college football coach turned Senate dunce Tommy Tuberville took to X to quote-retweet a post from the account @EndWokeness. The original tweet were side-by-side photos of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and a plane hitting the second tower on 9/11. “Less than 25 years apart,” the account wrote.

Tuberville’s contribution? “The enemy is inside the gates,” he wrote.

That story was picked up quickly the likes of the Washington Post, Fox News and Politico, which even wondered aloud on X if Tuberville was suggesting that Muslims were the enemy.

Actually, no. On Friday, Tuberville clarified his intentions. “To be clear, I didn’t ‘suggest’ Islamists are the enemy,” he wrote. “I said it plainly.”

Got it, Coach.

And he’s still going:

Really clears things up.

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HERE’S WHERE YOU COME IN

We’ll say it loud and clear: No one gets to tell Mother Jones what to publish or not publish, because no one owns our fiercely independent newsroom. But that also means we need to directly raise the resources it takes to keep our journalism alive. There’s only one way for that to happen, and it’s readers like you stepping up. Please help with a donation today if you can—even a few bucks will make a real difference. A monthly gift would be incredible.

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