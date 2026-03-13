Tommy Tuberville Didn’t Just “Suggest” Muslims Are the Enemy. He Said It With His Chest.

On Thursday, college football coach turned Senate dunce Tommy Tuberville took to X to quote-retweet a post from the account @EndWokeness. The original tweet were side-by-side photos of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and a plane hitting the second tower on 9/11. “Less than 25 years apart,” the account wrote.
Tuberville’s contribution? “The enemy is inside the gates,” he wrote.
That story was picked up quickly the likes of the Washington Post, Fox News and Politico, which even wondered aloud on X if Tuberville was suggesting that Muslims were the enemy.
Actually, no. On Friday, Tuberville clarified his intentions. “To be clear, I didn’t ‘suggest’ Islamists are the enemy,” he wrote. “I said it plainly.”
Got it, Coach.
And he’s still going:
Really clears things up.