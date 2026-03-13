Tommy Tuberville Didn’t Just “Suggest” Muslims Are the Enemy. He Said It With His Chest.

On Thursday, college football coach turned Senate dunce Tommy Tuberville took to X to quote-retweet a post from the account @EndWokeness. The original tweet were side-by-side photos of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and a plane hitting the second tower on 9/11. “Less than 25 years apart,” the account wrote.

Tuberville’s contribution? “The enemy is inside the gates,” he wrote.

The enemy is inside the gates. https://t.co/YSNHIpDnds — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) March 12, 2026

That story was picked up quickly the likes of the Washington Post, Fox News and Politico, which even wondered aloud on X if Tuberville was suggesting that Muslims were the enemy.

Actually, no. On Friday, Tuberville clarified his intentions. “To be clear, I didn’t ‘suggest’ Islamists are the enemy,” he wrote. “I said it plainly.”

Got it, Coach.

To be clear, I didn’t “suggest” Islamists are the enemy.



I said it plainly. https://t.co/3D6RK9LTbO — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) March 12, 2026

And he’s still going:

Democrats are calling me a “racist” for speaking the truth about Radical Islam.



But it isn’t a race. It is a DEATH CULT that teaches its followers to kill Americans. — Coach Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) March 13, 2026

Really clears things up.