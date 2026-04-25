5 hours ago

Poisoning the Forest for the Trees

The controversial weed killer Roundup is being sprayed in record amounts in California’s forests. We go inside the secret plan that helped make it possible.

A middle-aged man, wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt rolled up to his elbows and jeans and boots, stands in a forest, looking up at the limbs of burned, dead trees that surround him.

Reporter Nathan Halverson stands among trees in California’s Lassen National Forest irrevocably burned by the Park Fire in summer 2024. The return of plant life is hampered by the government’s use of the herbicide glyphosate; studies show it also harms wildlife and humans.Scott Anger

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The forest floor was nothing but patches of brown. No ferns, no brush, no flowers, and definitely no wildlife. Everything was dead except for rows of hand-planted baby trees.

This is what reporter Nate Halverson found while mushroom foraging in the California wilderness near Lassen Peak. He would learn the area had been sprayed with the controversial weed killer glyphosate, more commonly known by its brand name, Roundup.

This week on Reveal, Halverson’s yearlong investigation reveals that the US Forest Service and timber companies are spraying glyphosate in record amounts in California’s forests in an effort to regrow timberland that’s been decimated by years of megafires.

“The wedding of the chemical industry and the Forest Service has got to be seriously and deeply looked at,” Craig Thomas, a fire restoration expert, says about the spraying. The Forest Service is “addicted to herbicide use and glyphosate, and we need to get them into rehab.”

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