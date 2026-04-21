54 minutes ago

Catholics Welcome Everyone, But Can They Handle Some of These New Converts?

“I love converts, but you move into somebody’s house, you don’t start rearranging the furniture.”

The pope waves from the window of a car.

Pope Leo XIV and his comments about the war in Iran have set off a media firestorm among recent Catholic converts.Alberto Pizzoli/Getty

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Vice President JD Vance, a relatively recent Catholic convert, has had a lot to say in recent weeks about his newfound religion—and it’s rubbing some cradle Catholics the wrong way. 

Last week at a Turning Point USA event, Vance addressed remarks Pope Leo XIV had made about the war in Iran. 

“I think it’s very, very important for the pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology,” he said. 

This was after his boss, President Donald Trump, posted an AI-generated image of himself depicted as Jesus and called the pope “weak on crime.” 

The pope has been vocal about his opposition to Trump’s handling of the war in Iran. After the president posted on social media that Iran could lose its entire civilization if it didn’t bend to his will, Leo told reporters: “Today, as we all know, there was this threat against the entire people of Iran, and this is truly unacceptable.”

The feud between the pope and the president has led to admonishments from nearly every bishop in the church, according to National Catholic Reporter columnist Michael Sean Winters. But some recent converts, like Vance, are speaking quite loudly and confidently while still learning the tenets of their faith. “I love converts, but you move into somebody’s house, you don’t start rearranging the furniture,” Winters said. 

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