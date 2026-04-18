14 seconds ago

Exposing a Global Surveillance Empire

In a major investigation, a young reporter uncovers a powerful technology used to spy on thousands of people across the world.

A Caucasian woman with hair down to her shoulders, wearing a coat and carrying two bags, walks to our left as she talks on a mobile phone. Behind her is a large mural of a face, seen from the bridge of the nose to the forehead. The dark gray eyes of the painting seem to be in line with the passing woman, whose shadow falls against the lower part of the wall.

Untraceable phone-tracking technology has been used to target politicians, journalists, and executives, among others. Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire/Zuma

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In June, a sharp-suited Austrian executive from a global surveillance company told a prospective client that he could “go to prison” for organizing the deal they were discussing. But the conversation did not end there.

The executive, Guenther Rudolph, was seated at a booth at ISS World in Prague, a secretive trade fair for police and intelligence agencies and advanced surveillance technology companies. Rudolph went on to explain how his firm, First Wap, could provide sophisticated phone-tracking software capable of pinpointing any person in the world. The potential buyer? A private mining company, owned by an individual under sanction, who intended to use it to surveil environmental protesters. “I think we’re the only one who can deliver,” Rudolph said.

What Rudolph did not know: He was talking to an undercover journalist from Lighthouse Reports, an investigative newsroom based in the Netherlands.

The road to that conference room in Prague began with the discovery of a vast archive of data by reporter Gabriel Geiger. The archive contained more than a million tracking operations: efforts to grab real-time locations of thousands of people worldwide. What emerged is one of the most complete pictures to date of the modern surveillance industry. 

This week on Reveal, we join 13 other news outlets to expose the secrets of a global surveillance empire.

This is an update of an episode that originally aired in October 2025.

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Keep us relentless, independent, and free to read.

This past week was our Spring Membership Drive, and we had an ambitious goal of raising 1,000 new donations to fund journalism that doesn’t hold back. We missed that goal. So we’re extending the drive, and we need your help.

For 50 years, Mother Jones has offered honest, investigative reporting you can rely on:

    • Relentless in the pursuit of truth, unafraid to hold the powerful to account

    • Independent from influence or agenda from oligarchs and corporations

    • Freely accessible to every reader, never behind a paywall

But we can’t do any of this without you. Reader support powers our newsroom to stay nimble and fearless, ready for whatever story comes next. If you can, make a donation today.

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