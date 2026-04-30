3 hours ago

Congressman Bans SNAP Critic From Six McDonald’s Franchises He Owns

Rep. Chuck Edwards is not lovin’ it.

Man stands before podium.

Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-NC) speaks to a crowd during a congressional town hall meeting on March 13, 2025 in Asheville, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

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Did you know there is a second-term Republican congressman from North Carolina named Chuck Edwards who owns six McDonald’s franchises? I certainly did not. Neither, for that matter, did his constituent, Leslie Boyd—until she received a letter notifying her that she was now banned from all of them. The Assembly‘s Jessica Wakeman has the full story, featuring an interview with the offending constituent, Leslie Boyd. A Republican congressman banning his own constituent from McDonald’s for protesting his vote to cut SNAP benefits? I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a more House Republicans story than this.

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