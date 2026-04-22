33 minutes ago

The Earth Is Worth Saving. Here’s How We Do It.

On a special Earth Day episode of “More To The Story,” environmental activists Al Gore, Catherine Coleman Flowers, and Bill McKibben talk about the challenges of protecting the planet in the age of Trump.

A photograph of Earth as seen from outer space from the dark side of the moon. The gray, crater-marked surface of the moon looms largely on the left side of the frame, as the crescent, blue-tinged shape of the Earth is seen in the distance to the right.

“I believe that the efforts of the fossil fuel industry to pull the wool over everybody's eyes and pretend that this climate crisis isn't real, of course, are doomed to fail,” says Vice President Al Gore.Reid Wiseman/NASA/ZUMA

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As NASA’s Artemis II journeyed into space earlier this month, one of the astronauts took a photo of Earth lit by the moon. Known as “Hello, World,” it’s the first published photograph of our planet taken by a human since 1972. “You could see the entire globe from pole to pole,” Commander Reid Wiseman, who took the photo, said when describing what Earth looked like from space. “It was the most spectacular moment, and it paused all four of us in our tracks.”

“Hello, World” and the Artemis mission have reinvigorated mankind’s awe of our planet. But for Earth to remain a habitable place for humans to flourish, it requires us to take care of it. On this special Earth Day episode of More To The Story, we’re featuring interviews with three influential environmental leaders: former Vice President and founder and chairman of the Climate Reality Project Al Gore; longtime activist Catherine Coleman Flowers; and journalist, author, and activist Bill McKibben.

All three acknowledge the challenges of fighting climate change to protect our planet, especially at a time when the Trump administration is rolling back federal environmental protections. But they’re surprisingly hopeful about our capacity to protect the Earth for future generations.

Find More To The Story on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Pandora, or your favorite podcast app, and don’t forget to subscribe.

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    • Relentless in the pursuit of truth, unafraid to hold the powerful to account

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