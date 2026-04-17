Meta Threw a Party for a Right-Wing Influencer Who Wants to “Save the West” 

Last week, conservative influencer Isabel Brown celebrated 100 episodes of her podcast, where she sings the praises of motherhood, frets about the dangers of open borders, and asks rhetorical questions about homosexuality and what she frequently terms “radical” Islam.

To celebrate, Brown had a party thrown by the Daily Wire, the right-wing site that hosts her podcast. The event was also sponsored by Meta, the mega-company that owns Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, among other sites. The decorations included an archway that read “Seeking Truth to Save The West,” underneath the words “Presented by Meta” and the company’s logo. An Instagram post from Brown celebrating the party thanked “my amazing team at the Daily Wire and our friends at Meta for throwing me the cutest ‘save the west’ party right in the heart of dc,” and reiterated that the tech company had made “this special celebration possible.”

Meta hasn’t trumpeted their sponsorship of the party, but the Daily Wire, which advertises heavily across Facebook and Instagram, did, including in a Facebook ad that offered a video recap of the event and in an Instagram post that included the hashtag #MetaPartner.

Brown, who got her start working with right-wing activist factories Turning Point USA and Prager University, described herself in her TPUSA bio as “a Generation Z conservative activist who endured years of leftist indoctrination in college.” Last month, during an appearance at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, she called for parents to push their children to “have more kids than they think they can afford, before they think they’re ready” and for women to quit taking birth control pills. The comments generated several days of headlines after a panelist on The View called it the “stupidest” advice.

Brown has been intensely critical of Islam. In a November episode she claimed that “institutionalized Islam” is incompatible with Western values. In February, she invited the Islamophobic far-right British activist Tommy Robinson on her program to talk about what she called “the clash” between Islam and “the West.” The conversation painted Muslims in Britain as overwhelmingly responsible for the rape of women and children. Robinson has been one of the leading figures in Britain to foment hatred against Muslims and non-white immigrants more broadly, and served a seven-month jail sentence last year for repeating defamatory statements against a teenage Syrian immigrant. When Brown talks about “saving the West,” she often seems to mean “saving” it from Muslims and immigrants; like Robinson, she draws attention to horrific crimes to further those views.

“These are not merely ‘cultural differences,’ that we should accommodate for in society,” she tweeted last year, amid a discussion of a 2022 murder in which an Algerian woman under a deportation order in France killed a 12-year-old Parisian girl. “This is an intentional takeover of the West, and we’re tolerating it under the guise of ‘inclusivity.’”

It was not long ago that Meta used partnerships to spotlight Muslim creators, especially women, like in its 2022 “Month of Good” campaign that pointed out charitable work undertaken by Muslim influencers during Ramadan. Meta’s backing of Brown and the Daily Wire could be reasonably seen as part of the company’s ongoing rightward pivot: its current president and vice chairwoman is Dina Powell McCormick, a former Trump national security advisor married to Sen. Dave McCormick, a Pennsylvaia Republican. In August 2025, as part of a lawsuit settlement with Robby Starbuck, the company hired the right-wing activist to advise it on combating “bias” after years of complaints from conservative groups about censorship of right-wing viewpoints. And, of course, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg was one of a cluster of tech leaders who joined Donald Trump on the dais during his second inauguration.

As Media Matters pointed out in 2023, the Daily Wire has been a major advertiser on Meta, and has used those ads to promote right-wing causes—for instance, spending some $5.7 million “amplifying anti-trans content from its media personalities and other anti-trans rhetoric.” Those ads, the watchdog group wrote at the time, often seemed to directly contravene Meta’s policies on hate speech.

Meta spokesperson Francis Brennan acknowledged a request for comment, but did not answer questions about their sponsorship of the party. Brennan, the former director of strategic response for Trump’s 2020 campaign, was hired by Meta in January 2025, where he also works as public affairs manager for strategic response. Brennan and Meta did not respond to several follow-up emails.