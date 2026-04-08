15 minutes ago

Minnesota’s Attorney General Isn’t Backing Down

Keith Ellison opens up about his congressional confrontation with Sen. Josh Hawley and how Trump’s violent ICE raids transformed his state.

An African American man with closely shorn hair, wears thin-rimmed glasses, a black suit, a white shirt, and a blue tie. Raising his hands in the air, head tilted to the left, flashing a slight smile, he stands in front of an American flag and a blue backdrop white stars before speaking on stage at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

“I am not going to abandon my post in the middle of this Trump onslaught,” says Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.Justin Sullivan/Getty

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Earlier this year, parts of Minneapolis resembled a war zone. The Minnesota city had become the violent epicenter of President Donald Trump’s immigration raids as thousands of masked agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Patrol roamed the streets in what was known as Operation Metro Surge.

“It felt like a siege,” says Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who sued the Department of Homeland Security to end the operation. “It felt like nobody was safe.”

Thousands of immigrants, many of whom had no criminal record, were detained. Children were arrested. High schoolers were pepper-sprayed. And two US citizens—Renée Good and Alex Pretti—were shot and killed by immigration agents.

Following weeks of protests, the White House reversed course and ramped down immigration enforcement. But hundreds of agents are still there as state officials like Ellison are left to clean up the mess the federal government largely left behind. 

On this week’s More To The Story, Ellison talks with host Al Letson about the economic damage from the Trump administration’s ICE raids and persistent fears within immigrant communities, his congressional confrontation with Sen. Josh Hawley over a Covid-19 fraud scheme, and why he refuses to back down from the what he describes as the “Trump onslaught.”

Find More To The Story on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Pandora, or your favorite podcast app, and don’t forget to subscribe.

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