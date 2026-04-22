4 seconds ago

Majority Backs Trump Impeachment—Even One in Five of His Own Voters

The presdient’s approval rating is sinking.

President Trump is standing in the State Dining Room of the White House. The wall behind him is white and the bottom of a gold picture frame is behind and above him. He is looking to his right and grimacing. He is wearing a dark suit and a red tie.

President Donald Trump departs after speaking at an event for NCAA national champions in the State Dining Room of the White House on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.Alex Brandon/AP

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A majority of American adults say that the US House should vote to impeach President Trump—including one-in-five people who voted for him in 2024.

A new poll by Strength in Numbers, a data-based news website, and the market research platform Verasight found that 55 percent of respondents said they support the US House voting for impeachment. Out of the 1,514 Americans surveyed between April 10 and April 14, 37 percent said they opposed and eight percent reported they were unsure.

While this is just one poll in a collection of many, it is clear that Trump’s approval ratings are sinking. The New York Times’ daily average of dozens of polls has the president at a 38 percent approval rating. On January 27, 2025, the first average calculated following Inauguration Day, the Times recorded Trump’s approval rating at 52 percent. 

The numbers are striking, but there are few avenues for popular sentiment to achieve tangible results in Washington. There have been numerous calls from lawmakers to impeach and convict Trump or invoke the 25th Amendment, especially following his threats of genocide against the people of Iran. But they appear unlikely to succeed given the Republican majorities in the US House and Senate, as well as large support from his cabinet.

However, as I wrote on Sunday about Trump’s approval rating falling to its lowest point of his second term, if Americans see the upcoming midterms as a referendum on the failures of the current administration, then it could swing elections across the country.

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