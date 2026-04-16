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Two years ago, we devoted an entire issue to the rise of the American oligarchy. Since then, our oligarchic system has become more entrenched and pervasive, revolving around a small crew of tech titans whose quest for wealth and power—in all of its forms—is destabilizing our democracy and reshaping our society. In the May + June 2026 issue, we investigate our new AI overlords and the world they are striving to create, whether we like it or not. Read the rest of the package here.

Sam Altman once promised that the future would be a rocket ship that didn’t feel like one. “We are climbing the long arc of exponential technological progress,” he wrote last year. “It always looks vertical looking forward and flat going backwards, but it’s one smooth curve.” You can argue with the sentiment, but you can’t dispute the numbers: Over the last half-decade, a volatile mix of technological breakthroughs and political breakdowns have given AI barons unprecedented amounts of wealth and power. Net worths are climbing toward the trillion mark, lobbying tabs put the oil and gas industry to shame, and demands for energy and land are off the charts. The numbers combine to tell a story of oligarchy unchained: America’s wealthiest men are spending more money than ever before, in a race against each other that’s leaving the rest of us in the dust. If only there were a way to measure hubris.

Capital Gains

Since 2020, the net worths of America’s tech moguls have skyrocketed. But in the race to the first trillion, there’s one clear leader.

A series of graphs charting the rising net worths of seven billionaires from 2020 to 2026: Elon Musk, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison, and Jensen Huang. Musk's net worth rose the most sharply, standing at $830 billion in 2026.
An illustration of the outline of the United States topped with a graduation cap.

Musk’s fortune could pay the average salary for every public school teacher in the US for three years.

An illustration of a dollar sign with a pair of hands shaking in the center.

Or fund USAID for 24 years.

Big, Beautiful Buildings

Top tech companies (Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, and Tesla) are pouring billions into AI data centers, capital expenditures that dwarf many major scientific initiatives and infrastructure projects of the past. What bubble?

A bar chart featuring the capital expenditures of eight tech companies from 2020 to 2025: Oracle, Tesla, Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet. The spending rose sharply from 2024 to 2025, rising to over $400 billion for the eight companies combined.
An illustration of a mushroom cloud with a simple line graph in the center that shows an arrow going up.

Big Tech capital expenditures on AI last year equaled 11 Manhattan Projects

Power Grab

According to the International Energy Agency, data center energy use will nearly quadruple during this decade. By 2030, it will require the equivalent of 54 nuclear reactors to provide this much power. Consider: The US has only 94.

A line graph shows rising data center energy usage, rising from over 100 terawatt-hours in 2020 to 426 terawatt-hours by 2030.
An illustration of a house.

By 2030, data centers will consume as much energy as 41 million US homes.

Capitol Gains

AI firms are also amassing a different type of power—lobbying expenditures by Anthropic, OpenAI, and Nvidia are up more than tenfold since 2023. Collectively, Big Tech has become the second-biggest industry lobby in DC after Big Pharma.

A bar chart shows lobbying expenditures by three AI firms from 2022 to 2025: Anthropic, OpenAI, and Nvidia. The expenditures rose sharply in 2025, reaching $11 million for the three firms combined.
An illustration of the handle of a gas pump within a tear drop of liquid.

Meta spent more on lobbying in 2025 than America’s three largest oil and gas companies combined.

Sources: Forbes (current as of March 9, 2026), Library of Congress, Pew Research Center, and National Education Association; company filings and Brookings Institution; International Energy Agency and US Energy Information Administration; OpenSecrets

Illustrations by Cleon Peterson

Read more of our coverage of the roots and rise of the American oligarchy

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The truth needs defenders. Be one.

Tomorrow is the last day of our Spring Membership Drive, and we need to raise 1,000 new donations to fund the critical investigations our team is hard at work on. As of today, we’re still less than halfway there—and we can’t afford to fail!

Our nonprofit newsroom is funded by donors from every state in the union—blue, red, and purple, all part of a community of readers who care about the future of our democracy.

We’re independent from corporations and uninfluenced by those in power. Our commitment is solely to the truth. That’s only possible because of readers like you, who believe in the importance of independent, fearless journalism.

Be the reason these stories get told. Make a donation today.

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