Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

When we first began to chronicle the rise of the American oligarchy, Donald Trump was a private citizen, the future of the internet was the Metaverse, and Elon Musk was—well, if we’re being honest, he’s really always been like this. But in Trump’s second presidential term, that consolidation of wealth that helped make his presidency possible has shifted into a new gear. The world’s richest men joined forces with the world’s most powerful man in pursuit of a technological breakthrough that would reorder society and make them unfathomably rich—or bring us all down with them. 

For our May + June 2026 issue, Mother Jones explores the roots and reach of Silicon Valley’s biggest merger ever and the implications of Big Tech’s quest for an AI revolution, which is already upending our world.

Aerial view of eight of the buildings included in the Stargate Project's Abilene, Texas data center, flanked by rows of parked cars.

How the American Oligarchy Went Hyperscale

The AI boom is fueling a literal and metaphorical power grab by tech billionaires—and forcing a reckoning.

A GIF illustration in red, black, and white of two heads partly made up of 0's and 1's, representing binary code, and the letters A, T, G, and C, representing the four-letter genetic code. The two heads rotate before momentarily pausing, facing the viewer.

Creating Baby Geniuses to Thwart the AI Threat? (Yes, Really.)

The new wave of Silicon Valley–backed gene-editing startups is straight out of “Brave New World.”

In an illustration, a painting of Jesus walking on water is altered to make him appear to be holding a green computer chip. He appears to be walking toward his disciples, who are gathered in a boat nearby.

Tech Billionaires Want Christians to Believe in AI

For Peter Thiel and JD Vance allies, the tech right is framing AI as a moral—even divine—mission.

Graphic-novelesque illustrations of Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos in black and white on a red background.

Geek Tragedy

Look upon their works and despair.

A black-and-white photo of a data center overlayed by a simple red chart that shows an arrow going up.

Number Go Up

These charts tell the story of oligarchy in overdrive.

The truth needs defenders. Be one.

Tomorrow is the last day of our Spring Membership Drive, and we need to raise 1,000 new donations to fund the critical investigations our team is hard at work on. As of today, we’re still less than halfway there—and we can’t afford to fail!

Our nonprofit newsroom is funded by donors from every state in the union—blue, red, and purple, all part of a community of readers who care about the future of our democracy.

We’re independent from corporations and uninfluenced by those in power. Our commitment is solely to the truth. That’s only possible because of readers like you, who believe in the importance of independent, fearless journalism.

Be the reason these stories get told. Make a donation today.

The truth needs defenders. Be one.

Tomorrow is the last day of our Spring Membership Drive, and we need to raise 1,000 new donations to fund the critical investigations our team is hard at work on. As of today, we’re still less than halfway there—and we can’t afford to fail!

Our nonprofit newsroom is funded by donors from every state in the union—blue, red, and purple, all part of a community of readers who care about the future of our democracy.

We’re independent from corporations and uninfluenced by those in power. Our commitment is solely to the truth. That’s only possible because of readers like you, who believe in the importance of independent, fearless journalism.

Be the reason these stories get told. Make a donation today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate