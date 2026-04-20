Infowars could finally have a new owner: Global Tetrahedron, the Chicago-based company that owns the satirical news outlet The Onion. The news was first reported by journalist and podcaster Pablo Torre, and also announced by Onion CEO Ben Collins, who wrote on Bluesky, “With the help of the Sandy Hook families, The Onion has reached a long-awaited deal to take over InfoWars.” Collins also said on Bluesky that Infowars’ new creative director will be comedian Tim Heidecker.

This is the Onion’s second attempt to acquire Infowars.

Collins also posted a link to a statement purportedly put out by Global Tetrahedron’s fake owner, Bryce P. Tetraeder. “Today I can finally say the sweetest nine or 10 words in the English language: Global Tetrahedron has completed its plan to control InfoWars,” the statement read. “With this new InfoWars, we will democratize psychological torture, welcoming brutal and sadistic ideas from everyone, even the very stupidest among us. It will be like the Manhattan Project, only instead of a bomb, we will be building a website.”

According to the New York Times, the Onion has reached a deal with the bankruptcy receiver overseeing Infowars, Gregory S. Milligan, to license the website from Milligan. Despite The Onion’s description of the deal, its bid must still be approved by Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in a Texas district court.

This is The Onion’s second attempt to acquire Infowars. While Global Tetrahedron won a 2024 bankruptcy auction to buy the company while promising to turn the site into a parody of itself, a bankruptcy judge voided the results, saying that he wasn’t convinced the company’s bid had more value than one offered by allies of Jones. The announcement is the latest installment in an endless series of legal skirmishes that began in 2018, when the families of people killed during the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School sued Jones for defamation. Jones repeatedly claimed on-air that the shootings were a hoax; he lost all the lawsuits filed against him in Texas and Connecticut by default after failing to meaningfully participate in discovery.

If the past is any guide, Jones’ public response will likely involve a good deal of shouting and a vow to remain on-air, no matter what. During a live broadcast on Monday, after a viewer called to ask about the news, Jones said a “new thing” would soon be in place. Since 2024, Jones has been directing his viewers to buy supplements and donate money at a new site, the Alex Jones Store, which is currently hawking a “last-stand super sale” of Infowars products, billed as a “fundraiser” to keep the company alive. Jones has also said that if Infowars is shut down, he’ll immediately begin broadcasting from the Alex Jones Network, a website which currently broadcasts a mirror of Infowars content.

“Rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated,” Jones added. “The media is going to run around and call this a victory. They already are. It’s all going to blow up in their face.”

The Onion’s CEO Ben Collins did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.