6 hours ago

Trump’s Impulsive Foreign Policy Is Tearing Apart the Global Order

Historian Daniel Immerwahr examines the president’s “hit-and-run” foreign policy and what he calls the “doom spiral of Trumpism.”

A close-up photo of Donald Trump, with a stern expression, as he stands on the deck of an aircraft carrier on a sunny day. He’s dressed in a white shirt and red tie, over which he wears a green bomber jacket that has a black nameplate that reads, “DJ TRUMP POTUS USA,” around the presidential seal. On his head is a red baseball cap that reads, “USA,” with a radio headset clamped on top.

“Trump's not looking at the chessboard,” historian Daniel Immerwahr says of President Donald Trump’s foreign policy. “He's not really playing chess.”Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty

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When President Donald Trump returned to office last year, he promised to largely steer America clear of foreign entanglements. But over the last year, his administration has captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, threatened to take over Greenland, pressured Cuba’s communist government in an attempt to destabilize it, and openly talked about making Canada the 51st state.

But the most consequential move by far has been the attack on Iran, which reportedly has killed thousands inside the country and snarled the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil.

In some ways, it might appear that Trump is trying to revive the American empire. Not so, says Daniel Immerwahr, a Northwestern University history professor and author of How to Hide an Empire: A History of the Greater United States. What Trump is really doing, he says, is undermining the liberal international system, something the US itself largely built following World War II.

“People sometimes look at Trump’’s wars and they see imperialism,” Immerwahr says. But instead, Immerwahr argues that Trump is “cannibalizing the empire” through what he calls “hit-and-run” foreign policy. On this week’s More To The Story, Immerwahr sits down with host Al Letson to examine Trump’s attack on Iran, why Trump is ripping apart the postwar international order, and the long-term consequences of his impulsive foreign policy.

Find More To The Story on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Pandora, or your favorite podcast app, and don’t forget to subscribe.

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