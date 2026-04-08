Even Republicans are joining congressional Democrats in calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office following his threats of genocide against the people of Iran on Tuesday.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

Congress is currently in a spring recess, with formal legislative business scheduled to return next week, but Senator Edward Markey (D-Mass.) said in a Tuesday press release that the president’s threats “cannot be dismissed as mere rhetoric.”

According to NBC News, over 70 Democratic congressional lawmakers—mostly from the House—have publicly said that impeachment and conviction or an invoking of the 25th Amendment should happen. Section four of the 25th Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a president “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

In this case, the vice president would become acting president. Republican lawmakers have largely remained silent on the issue, but a few have expressed concerns, such as Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-Texas) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).

Several prominent conservatives once loyal to Trump have voiced opposition, including former Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, podcaster and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, right-wing commentator Candace Owens, and right-wing media personality Alex Jones.

“Now it’s time to say no, absolutely not, and say it directly to the president, no,” Carlson said on his podcast on Tuesday, noting US officials should reject Trump if he orders devastating strikes—including nuclear weapons—against the people of Iran.

Carlson also condemned Trump’s Easter message, claiming it mocked Christians for its profanity, threatening to kill civilians, and saying “Praise to be Allah.” The president had threatened to bomb power plants and bridges—widely considered war crimes—unless Iran leadership “Open[ed] the Fuckin’ Strait” or “you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!”