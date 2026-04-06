28 minutes ago

Trump: Iranians Who Are Being Bombed Are Saying “Please Keep Bombing”

Among those in favor, apparently, include women, men, and “the gays.”

Trump is wearing a black suit and a light blue tie. He is leaning hunched over on a podium and speaking into a microphone. The podium has the President of the United States seal on top. The White House logo is in the back, as well as an American flag.

United States President Donald J Trump conducts a press conference on the war in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on Monday April 6, 2026.Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Zuma

Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

According to Donald Trump, Iranians want the US military to continue to bomb their homes. 

“We’ve had numerous intercepts,” Trump told reporters in a press conference on Monday afternoon. “’Please keep bombing. Do it.’ And these are people that are living where the bombs are exploding.” 

When questioned on who sent these communications, the president responded, “I don’t know what they do. All I can tell you is that they want freedom.” Trump did not say when the intercepts were received—let alone any give evidence that they exist. 

The bizarre remarks came as a reporter asked Trump why he claims Iranians would be mad if he halted future military strikes, including those on civilian infrastructure: “Wouldn’t that be punishing Iranians for the actions of the regime?” 

Q: Why would Iranians want you to blow up their infrastructure, to cut off their power? TRUMP: They would be willing to suffer that in order to have freedoms. We've had numerous intercepts — 'Please keep bombing. Do it.' These are people that are living where the bombs are exploding

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-04-06T18:01:31.779Z

For Trump, the war is the only way for the people of Iran to win freedom. Apparently, people’s lives are in “much greater danger” without it. 

“It’s amazing when I see some of the stupid people like AOC plus three, all that group. They talk about ‘oh freedom for Iran.’” Trump said. “They don’t tell you the real facts.” 

“Women, men, gays…They kill the gays. They throw them off buildings,” Trump continued, referring to the Iranian leadership’s violence toward the people residing in the country.

They want to control the story. Our readers don’t let them.

Powerful forces are working to control the narrative, rewrite history, and keep you in the dark. That’s why the Mother Jones newsroom is fiercely independent, not backed by billionaires or bending to political whims.

But we can’t do this work without you.

Our nonprofit newsroom is funded by our readers. Each donation helps strengthen our work, so we can continue to investigate and publish, no matter what an authoritarian-minded administration wants the media to say.

Stand with us. Make a gift today.

They want to control the story. Our readers don’t let them.

Powerful forces are working to control the narrative, rewrite history, and keep you in the dark. That’s why the Mother Jones newsroom is fiercely independent, not backed by billionaires or bending to political whims.

But we can’t do this work without you.

Our nonprofit newsroom is funded by our readers. Each donation helps strengthen our work, so we can continue to investigate and publish, no matter what an authoritarian-minded administration wants the media to say.

Stand with us. Make a gift today.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate