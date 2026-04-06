According to Donald Trump, Iranians want the US military to continue to bomb their homes.

“We’ve had numerous intercepts,” Trump told reporters in a press conference on Monday afternoon. “’Please keep bombing. Do it.’ And these are people that are living where the bombs are exploding.”

When questioned on who sent these communications, the president responded, “I don’t know what they do. All I can tell you is that they want freedom.” Trump did not say when the intercepts were received—let alone any give evidence that they exist.

The bizarre remarks came as a reporter asked Trump why he claims Iranians would be mad if he halted future military strikes, including those on civilian infrastructure: “Wouldn’t that be punishing Iranians for the actions of the regime?”

Q: Why would Iranians want you to blow up their infrastructure, to cut off their power? TRUMP: They would be willing to suffer that in order to have freedoms. We've had numerous intercepts — 'Please keep bombing. Do it.' These are people that are living where the bombs are exploding — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-04-06T18:01:31.779Z

For Trump, the war is the only way for the people of Iran to win freedom. Apparently, people’s lives are in “much greater danger” without it.

“It’s amazing when I see some of the stupid people like AOC plus three, all that group. They talk about ‘oh freedom for Iran.’” Trump said. “They don’t tell you the real facts.”

“Women, men, gays…They kill the gays. They throw them off buildings,” Trump continued, referring to the Iranian leadership’s violence toward the people residing in the country.