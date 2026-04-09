25 minutes ago

Trump Is Branding America. History Has a Word for That.

There’s going to be a new “golden fleet” Trump class of Navy warships and a fighter jet named after the 47th president. If this playbook feels familiar, it should.

A concept rendering of Donald Trump's presidential library, featuring a large gold statue of the president.

Eric Trump, X

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No sitting American president has ever put his name on US currency. That will change later this year when bills bearing President Donald Trump’s signature start to roll out.

Trump is engaged in a personal branding campaign unlike anything in the history of the American presidency. More than a dozen symbols of national life now bear his name or face, from a government prescription drug website to the national parks pass. And he shows no signs of stopping. There’s going to be a new “golden fleet” Trump class of Navy warships and the F-47 fighter jet, so named for the 47th president. A bill was introduced last year to add his face to Mount Rushmore, over engineers’ warnings that this would permanently damage the monument.

In fact, Trump is using the full power of the presidency to try to get his personal brand on as much of American public life as possible. He reportedly offered to unfreeze billions in federal infrastructure funding if Sen. Chuck Schumer would agree to rename New York’s Penn Station after him. And a congressional bill threatened to strip $150 million in annual funding from DC’s Metro system unless the city renamed it the “Trump Train.”

If this playbook feels familiar, it should. Authoritarian leaders have long understood that controlling the landscape, literally what people see when they look up at a building or pull money from their wallet, is itself a form of power. It’s how they make themselves feel bigger than the office itself. The goal is to replace the institution with the man.

But the thing about gold statues is that they have a way of coming down. History has remembered leaders who slap their name on stuff—just not the way they intended. That verdict belongs to the rest of us.

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They want to control the story. Our readers don’t let them.

Powerful forces are working to control the narrative, rewrite history, and keep you in the dark. That’s why the Mother Jones newsroom is fiercely independent, not backed by billionaires or bending to political whims.

But we can’t do this work without you.

Our nonprofit newsroom is funded by our readers. Each donation helps strengthen our work, so we can continue to investigate and publish, no matter what an authoritarian-minded administration wants the media to say.

Stand with us. Make a gift today.

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