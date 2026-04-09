Trump Is Branding America. History Has a Word for That.

No sitting American president has ever put his name on US currency. That will change later this year when bills bearing President Donald Trump’s signature start to roll out.

Trump is engaged in a personal branding campaign unlike anything in the history of the American presidency. More than a dozen symbols of national life now bear his name or face, from a government prescription drug website to the national parks pass. And he shows no signs of stopping. There’s going to be a new “golden fleet” Trump class of Navy warships and the F-47 fighter jet, so named for the 47th president. A bill was introduced last year to add his face to Mount Rushmore, over engineers’ warnings that this would permanently damage the monument.

In fact, Trump is using the full power of the presidency to try to get his personal brand on as much of American public life as possible. He reportedly offered to unfreeze billions in federal infrastructure funding if Sen. Chuck Schumer would agree to rename New York’s Penn Station after him. And a congressional bill threatened to strip $150 million in annual funding from DC’s Metro system unless the city renamed it the “Trump Train.”

If this playbook feels familiar, it should. Authoritarian leaders have long understood that controlling the landscape, literally what people see when they look up at a building or pull money from their wallet, is itself a form of power. It’s how they make themselves feel bigger than the office itself. The goal is to replace the institution with the man.

But the thing about gold statues is that they have a way of coming down. History has remembered leaders who slap their name on stuff—just not the way they intended. That verdict belongs to the rest of us.