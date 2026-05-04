Bernie Reminds His Fans: He Would Have Won

This 18-second clip of Bernie Sanders went viral over the weekend. It’s not because, at 84-years-old, he demonstrates near-perfect form. Or because he drains four consecutive shots. Or even because he ends the whole thing with a characteristically grumpy “that’s it!” before stopping. It’s because on that Minnesota basketball court, in town to stump for Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan (D-Minn.) for the U.S. Senate on his Fighting Oligarchy tour, Sanders reminded America generally, and the Democratic party specifically, that inspiring a new generation of elected officials is all fine and well, but he coulda been our guy, but we blew it. And we know it.

It’s not the first time basketball has played a nostalgic role in reminding America of times past. Former President Barack Obama was campaigning for Joe Biden during the 2020 election when he oh-so-casually drained a three-pointer. Spring in his step, all swagger, he lowered his mask and said, “That’s what I do!”