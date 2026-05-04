42 minutes ago

Bernie Reminds His Fans: He Would Have Won

At 84-years-old and on tour in the midwest, he’s still got it.

Senator Bernie Sanders raises a clenched fist while a younger man in a white shirt holds Sanders's other hand aloft in a victorious gesture, both standing on a stage near a wooden podium with a microphone in a gymnasium-like room with blue acoustic panels on white walls.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders visiting the mid-west on his 'Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here' tour. Sarah Rice/Getty

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This 18-second clip of Bernie Sanders went viral over the weekend. It’s not because, at 84-years-old, he demonstrates near-perfect form. Or because he drains four consecutive shots. Or even because he ends the whole thing with a characteristically grumpy “that’s it!” before stopping. It’s because on that Minnesota basketball court, in town to stump for Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan (D-Minn.) for the U.S. Senate on his Fighting Oligarchy tour, Sanders reminded America generally, and the Democratic party specifically, that inspiring a new generation of elected officials is all fine and well, but he coulda been our guy, but we blew it. And we know it.

It’s not the first time basketball has played a nostalgic role in reminding America of times past. Former President Barack Obama was campaigning for Joe Biden during the 2020 election when he oh-so-casually drained a three-pointer. Spring in his step, all swagger, he lowered his mask and said, “That’s what I do!”

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