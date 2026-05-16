58 minutes ago

The Data Center Next Door

Our AI future lives inside miles and miles of windowless data centers spreading across the US. Communities trying to fight back are on their own.

Seen from overhead, suburban two-story houses on a curved cul-de-sac abut two large warehouse-style buildings that house data centers.

On what was recently farmland, Amazon data centers have been built as close as 50 feet from houses in Aldie, Virginia.Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post/Getty

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Virginia might be for lovers, but more recently, it’s for data centers. The state has more data centers than anywhere in the world, and companies are pushing to build more of them, including around some of the most hallowed ground in the country: the Manassas National Battlefield Park. 

“The amount of surface land that is being displaced by data centers and everything that goes with that, I don’t think people understand what’s really happening,” says Elena Schlossberg, a leading activist against data center development in Northern Virginia. “There’s NIMBY and there’s NOTE, and NOTE is ‘not over there, either.’”

This week on Reveal, we look into our AI future and the local machinations that are pitting neighbor against neighbor. And we listen in as our “tech lords” talk about the future they are planning for us, whether we want it or not.

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