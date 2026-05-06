FBI Raids Office of Lawmaker Who Led Virginia Redistricting

On Wednesday, FBI agents reportedly raided the office and business of state Sen. L. Louise Lucas, the Virginia legislator and prominent leader of the state’s recent redistricting effort that won Democrats four more likely seats in the House of Representatives.

The senator’s office and cannabis dispensary, located on the same block, were swarmed by armed agents, decked out in camouflage tactical gear, with an armored vehicle on the scene, as they handcuffed and detained several men who were inside the dispensary. Agents carried out several boxes from the senator’s office. And, of course, MAGA’s favorite network, Fox News, was there to break the story.

Local ABC affiliate WSET cited undisclosed sources in claiming that the raid was part of an ongoing bribery and corruption investigation against Lucas initiated under the Biden administration, but several Virginia legislators have expressed skepticism about the political motivations behind the raid.

“I am deeply concerned by today’s FBI raid,” said state legislator Don Scott, the speaker of Virginia’s House of Delegates, in a statement. “Given the politicization of this administration—an FBI led by Kash Patel and a Justice Department run by President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney—I think people should take this with a grain of salt and allow the facts to come out before jumping to conclusions.”

Scott added, “At this point, we simply do not know what this ultimately means. Right now, there is far more theatrics and speculation than actual information available to the public.”

That is, it’s still not clear whether the investigation has produced credible evidence of wrongdoing by anyone, let alone Lucas herself. But Trump’s FBI has given us little reason to believe it is operating in good faith or is choosing its targets without regard for the president’s political whims.

Since his return to office, Trump has not hesitated to use the Department of Justice as a judicial cudgel against his critics, with Black women in positions of power facing the brunt. Last year, New York Attorney General Letitia James, the woman at the helm of the successful 2022 civil fraud lawsuit against Trump, was indicted by a federal jury on charges of mortgage fraud. The case against her was eventually tossed out, with grand juries shutting down two attempts by the DOJ to reindict James later in the year.

In August, Donald Trump attempted to fire Lisa Cook, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, accusing her of criminal mortgage fraud directly on Truth Social. Cook’s alleged fraud wasn’t just a likely clerical error, it was one that Trump’s Federal Housing Finance Agency head Bill Pulte also made—which didn’t stop Pulte from saying he believes Cook will be indicted “no matter what” in a recent interview.

And in June of last year, Rep. LaMonica McIver was charged with forcibly impeding and interfering with federal officers after protesting at an ICE facility in her state. The charges, which carry a maximum of seventeen years in prison, have been denounced by her team as politically motivated.

Don’t get me wrong: The current administration has cracked down on several of the president’s white and male political enemies (just look at James Comey). And so little is known about this case that we have no way of knowing if there’s sufficient evidence that Sen. Lucas has committed any kind of crime.

But it’s important to call out Trump, who’s always worn his misogynoir on his sleeve, and his administration’s blatant and disproportionate targeting of the Black women who speak out against him.