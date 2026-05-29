Watch: The Violent ICE Crackdown Comes to New Jersey

For the past week, anti-ICE activists have been protesting at Delaney Hall, an immigration detention facility where detainees have reportedly engaged in a hunger strike. As journalist Amanda Moore explains in a new Mother Jones video, the demonstrators have erected barricades and are attempting to stop law enforcement vehicles.

The feds have responded with force, using vast amounts of noxious pepper spray and driving demonstrators into a road full of semis and buses. “ICE agents regularly push protesters into the street, even when trucks are driving by,” Moore reports. One protester “was shoved into the wheel well of a truck, which then ran over his foot.”

You can watch Amanda’s shocking story here, and be sure to follow her for more reporting as the situation develops.