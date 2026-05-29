2 hours ago

Watch: The Violent ICE Crackdown Comes to New Jersey

“Agents regularly push protesters into the street, even when trucks are driving by.”

ICE agents outside Delaney Hall

ICE agents stand guard outside Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey, May 28, 2026.cristina matuozzi/Sipa USA via AP

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For the past week, anti-ICE activists have been protesting at Delaney Hall, an immigration detention facility where detainees have reportedly engaged in a hunger strike. As journalist Amanda Moore explains in a new Mother Jones video, the demonstrators have erected barricades and are attempting to stop law enforcement vehicles.

The feds have responded with force, using vast amounts of noxious pepper spray and driving demonstrators into a road full of semis and buses. “ICE agents regularly push protesters into the street, even when trucks are driving by,” Moore reports. One protester “was shoved into the wheel well of a truck, which then ran over his foot.”

You can watch Amanda’s shocking story here, and be sure to follow her for more reporting as the situation develops.

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Keep us relentless, independent, and free to read.

For 50 years, Mother Jones has offered honest, investigative reporting you can rely on:

    • Relentless in the pursuit of truth, unafraid to hold the powerful to account

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