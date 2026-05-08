Blame John Roberts for Destroying the Voting Rights Act

The recent Supreme Court decision in Louisiana v. Callais, which effectively killed the last remaining provision of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, was authored by Justice Samuel Alito. But it represents the life’s work of Chief Justice John Roberts. The Roberts Court has now gutted the Voting Rights Act on three different occasions, and Roberts wrote or joined every one of those opinions. And that’s not an accident. Roberts has been trying to kill the Voting Rights Act for more than 40 years, and it looks like he’s finally succeeded.

Watch our new video to understand how Roberts has steadily worked to destroy the Voting Rights Act and what can be done to fight back.