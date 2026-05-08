4 hours ago

Blame John Roberts for Destroying the Voting Rights Act

He’s been dismantling the country’s most important civil rights law for over 40 years.

This 35mm film contact sheet features two sequential frames of President Ronald Reagan and a young John Roberts shaking hands aboard an airplane. Both men are smiling, dressed in professional attire with red ties, and posed against the plane’s distinct blue-and-white striped wallpaper. The images are framed by black film sprocket holes and orange Kodak CM 400 technical markings, capturing a candid historical moment from Roberts' early career in the Reagan administration.

Chief Justice John Roberts has been trying to undermine the Voting Rights Act since the early 1980s, when he was a lawyer in the Reagan administration.Pete Souza/Reagan Library

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The recent Supreme Court decision in Louisiana v. Callaiswhich effectively killed the last remaining provision of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, was authored by Justice Samuel Alito. But it represents the life’s work of Chief Justice John Roberts. The Roberts Court has now gutted the Voting Rights Act on three different occasions, and Roberts wrote or joined every one of those opinions. And that’s not an accident. Roberts has been trying to kill the Voting Rights Act for more than 40 years, and it looks like he’s finally succeeded.

Watch our new video to understand how Roberts has steadily worked to destroy the Voting Rights Act and what can be done to fight back.

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