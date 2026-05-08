With Tesla Big Rigs Rolling Out, California Can Breathe Easier

This story was originally published by Canary Media and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

Back in 2017, Tesla promised to bring an all-electric semitruck to market that would have a longer range and lower cost than its competitors. Then, the trucking industry waited—and waited. The initial production target of 2019 came and went, as did each newly announced date over the next three years.

But in 2022, Tesla finally unveiled its Tesla Semi and started to get pilot versions on the road for testing. The Class 8 battery-electric truck hit performance targets well beyond what Daimler, Volvo, Kenworth, Peterbilt, and other companies were delivering with their all-electric models. As of April 29, Tesla says it has finally started high-volume Semi production at its factory in Sparks, Nevada.

Now, the Semi’s combination of mileage and price appears set to transform an industry hungry for an affordable way to move freight without burning diesel—especially in California, the country’s top market for electric trucks.

“Heavy-duty trucks emit more than half the transportation sector’s harmful air pollution.”

So says Ray Minjares, heavy-duty vehicles program director at the International Council on Clean Transportation. The nonprofit research group has been tracking applications from truck purchasers seeking vouchers under California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP), the country’s biggest state-administered program to incentivize the shift to heavy-duty clean vehicles.

Of the 1,067 requests for vouchers submitted during the latest application window, which launched in December 2025, 965 were for Tesla Semis, he said. That’s far more applications than for any other model of truck, he added—and more than the total number of HVIP applications for all heavy-duty trucks since 2021.

And if all those Tesla Semis are actually delivered by the end of this year, that could make up about a third of heavy-duty truck sales in the state, Minjares said. That’s far above the 10 percent target for zero-emissions Class 8 vehicles set under California’s Advanced Clean Trucks regulation, he noted.

This would be an important environmental accomplishment. Heavy-duty trucks emit more than half the transportation sector’s harmful air pollution, with disproportionate health impacts for lower-income areas and communities of color.

“The Tesla Semi is twice the range, and half the charging time, of trucks from traditional manufacturers.”

It would be even more striking given that the Republicans in Congress passed legislation last year nullifying California’s power to set its own emissions reduction standards for trucks and cars under the federal Clean Air Act, he said. The Trump administration has also moved to weaken national fuel economy standards and claw back federal funds for electric trucks and EV charging.

Considering the policy headwinds, ​“states that have severe air quality challenges and climate goals need to find alternative pathways to enable this transition,” Minjares said. And one of the most important ways to do that is ​“putting downward pressure on the price that fleets are paying for the vehicles.”

The median price for a Tesla Semi capable of driving about 500 miles on a single charge is just under $300,000, according to HVIP data. That’s about $138,000 to $224,000 less than competing Class 8 battery-electric vehicles with roughly half the range, he said.

And while Tesla has tested the patience of buyers with its delays, the early models it put on the road got high marks from trucking companies and drivers.

In 2023, during three weeks of test-drives hosted by the nonprofit research group North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE), Tesla Semis that beverage giant PepsiCo tried out hit 384 miles on a single charge. One truck traveled 1,076 miles in a single 24-hour period with multiple partial recharges using Tesla’s 750-kilowatt Supercharger. In another NACFE test-drive in 2025, a Tesla Semi operated by freight company Saia consistently traveled 465 miles on a single charge while operating two shifts per day, said Mike Roeth, NACFE’s executive director.

As of today, Tesla has boosted the range of its Semi to up to 350 miles for the standard model and up to 500 miles for the long-range model. It has also launched its Megacharger, capable of delivering up to 1.2 megawatts of power—enough to replenish about 60 percent of a Semi battery in 30 minutes—available both for truck depots and at an expanding set of public charging sites.

“The Tesla Semi is twice the range, and half the charging time, of trucks from traditional manufacturers,” Roeth said. ​“And early data is showing it’s a third less expensive to purchase.”

These are all appealing characteristics to Jennie Abarca, founder and CEO of King Fio Trucking in Long Beach, California. She already has 11 electric trucks in her 35-truck fleet serving the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, including models from Volvo, a major manufacturer, and Nikola, a startup that went bankrupt last year.

“Both trucks have been exceptional,” she said. ​“But now you have something like the Tesla coming in: 500-mile range, 30-minute recharge, and $150,000 less than the current option out there—wow.”

Abarca has applied to secure HVIP vouchers for 20 Tesla Semis, with each voucher providing a $120,000 discount to the up-front cost of a truck. Additional incentives available from the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles and from utility Southern California Edison for drayage trucks, which carry cargo from ports to inland warehouses, can further reduce that cost by up to 90 percent.

“I can go to San Diego and back. I can be competitive with diesel in other areas where I couldn’t compete before.”

Buyers must still pay sales and excise taxes on the full sticker price of the vehicle and cover registration fees. But with the full stack of incentives, the cost of a Tesla Semi ​“will look more like a really nice used diesel [truck], which is what I would normally buy,” Abarca said.

And once it’s on the road, an electric truck is less expensive to fuel and maintain, she said. These operating advantages, along with lowered electric drivetrain and battery costs, are expected to bring electric trucks into parity with diesel vehicles in terms of total cost of ownership within the next five to 10 years, according to research from the International Council on Clean Transportation, NACFE, and other groups.

To be clear, ​“I can’t buy these trucks without incentives,” Abarca said. ​“The trucking industry has been in a hole since the end of 2022” due to the supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures of the Covid pandemic, she said. ​“And I don’t have investors. I only have the profits I make from my business.”

Rudy Diaz, owner of Long Beach–based trucking firm Hight Logistics, also said he wouldn’t have been able to buy the 25 electric trucks in his 75-vehicle fleet without incentives.

But he believes that electric vehicles are the future of the industry—if they can come down in price and weight and their range can be increased between charges. That’s why he’s applied for HVIP vouchers for 15 Tesla Semis and plans to install several Megachargers at his Long Beach depot.

The Volvo and BYD trucks he now operates are capable of making it from ports to the complex of distribution warehouses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California and back on a single charge, ​“and not necessarily run out of battery,” he said. ​“But to do that, you’re going to have to have downtime for charging.”

With the Tesla Semi’s 500 miles of range, he notes, ​“I can go to San Diego and back. I can be competitive with diesel in other areas where I couldn’t compete before.”

Such flexibility is what could make the Tesla Semi launch ​“the kind of thing that truly catalyzes change,” said John Verdon, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Nevoya, a startup that owns and deploys electric trucks carrying freight in California, Arizona, and Texas for large corporations and third-party logistics operators.

Nevoya has been operating five preproduction Tesla Semis in California as part of its fleet of about 50 electric trucks, Verdon said. Most of the company’s routes are between the ports of LA and Long Beach and the Inland Empire. But its Tesla trucks are able to make longer runs from Southern California to the Central Valley and San Francisco Bay Area, he said.

Extended range isn’t just about longer hauls, though, he said—it’s about getting the most value out of vehicles whose higher up-front costs can be more than counterbalanced by lower operating costs, as long as they’re being used as often as possible. ​“We’re no longer bound by the notion that we have a vehicle that’s superexpensive, has limited range, and inadequate spots for them to charge.”

It’s too soon to tell how the Tesla Semi might push its competitors to improve the range or pricing of their electric trucks. But as Minjares noted, legacy truck manufacturers face a structural challenge in competing against their all-electric rival, with relatively low volumes of electric vehicles being built on production lines designed to support both internal combustion and battery-electric models.

“Legacy manufacturers are stuck between multiple technologies, weighing them down with development and production costs,” he said. ​“But Tesla has bet on one technology, giving the company greater focus and discipline.”

Tesla will face tough competition from Chinese EV manufacturers, including Windrose, which already has trucks on US highways.

Whether the trucking industry has the buying appetite to make that bet pay off is another question. Roeth noted that Tesla has stated its Nevada factory is capable of producing about 50,000 Semis per year. For context, there are only about 2,000 electric heavy-duty trucks on US roads today, according to International Council on Clean Transportation data. In fact, 50,000 vehicles would constitute roughly a quarter of the total annual US market for heavy-duty diesel-fueled trucks.

“Tesla has two things it has to do: Convince customers to buy electric, and convince customers to buy its electric,” Roeth said.

While the Tesla Semi has already established its clear performance and price advantages, it has yet to demonstrate the ​“reliability and durability” of its technology ​“at 500,000 miles, at 750,000 miles, at 1 million miles,” he said.

Tesla won’t hit its full Semi production capacity right away, according to Minjares. It’s also likely to seek out markets outside the US. It will face tough competition from leading Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers that now dominate the industry, as well as new entrants like Windrose, which last month sold its first electric truck in the US at a price comparable to the Tesla Semi’s.

But Minjares believes these kinds of competitive pressures are what’s needed to make other manufacturers stop fighting state clean-trucking policies and start embracing innovation. “This transition was never going to be sustainable if the underlying economics were not favorable,” he said. ​“The challenge on the policy side has brought that into clearer focus.”