Trump Meme Coin Contest: Win Exclusive Access to “World Football 2026 Final Game”!

Have you been struggling to get your hands on affordable World Cup tickets? Well, Donald Trump’s business partners have an “extraordinary” offer for you!

The president’s $TRUMP meme coin has been floundering for months, tumbling from a stratospherically absurd price of $74 per coin shortly before Inauguration Day to around $2.25 on Friday. To drum up interest in this crypto asset, Trump last month attended an exclusive gala at Mar-a-Lago for the top coin holders. But that didn’t seem to help much.

Now, Trump’s meme coin business partners are back with what appears to a new plan to lure investors: a chance to win box seats at the World Cup final in July. Or, as the meme coin’s official website eloquently puts it: “This Summer, Top Members Earn an Extraordinary 3-Day VIP Experience with a Private Luxury Suite at the World Football 2026 Final Game.”

Earlier this month, the coin’s website, which is run by Trump associate Bill Zanker, announced the creation of a special club for coin holders that would offer perks, including exclusive access to then-unnamed sporting events. Now the first details have been posted—the 19 highest ranking club members will be invited to attend a three-day party for the World Cup final. The precise rules for determining rankings are unclear but seem to include some combination of the number of coins investors own and the amount of time over which they’ve owned them.

Perks will include access to a swanky stadium suite, three nights at the St. Regis hotel, chauffeured rides to the stadium, an invitation to a gala, an “elite” afterparty, and “exclusive World Cup nightclub access.” The apparently AI-generated illustration on the website shows a generic stadium, with guests dining and facing away from the game. One figure is wearing a red hat that says “$TRUMP” instead of “MAKE AMERICAN GREAT AGAIN”—a not especially subtle clue about where the Trump presidency is heading.

Neither FIFA nor the club’s organizers responded to a request for comment on what exactly the “World Cup nightclub” is, or if the gala and afterparty are FIFA events. The site’s fine print does make clear that the World Cup and FIFA are not affiliated or connected in any way to the $TRUMP coin promotion. But on some levels, it’s a perfect match. The World Cup has already been harshly criticized for focusing its ticket sales on lavish hospitality packages. Trump has developed a close relationship with FIFA’s president, Gianni Infantino, who created a “peace prize” to award to Trump.

On Stubhub, the cheapest nosebleed seats for the final are currently going for around $8,700. So, as swanky and elite as the Trump Coin Club’s offerings aim to be, the plunging price of $TRUMP could perhaps turn it into an unexpectedly affordable way to get into the big game.