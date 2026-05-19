2 hours ago

Who Is Eligible For Trump’s Slush Fund Money? Blanche Won’t Say.

And we won’t know everyone who receives a chunk of the $1.8 billion fund.

Todd Blanche is wearing a black suit and red tie. He is sitting and speaking into a microphone at a Senate hearing. He is raising his right hand at about chest level to emphasize his words.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche testifies during the Senate Appropriations Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing, answering questions on his office's slush fund.Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/AP

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Trump now has a slush fund to reward his devotees, but who gets a share of it is unclear.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.): “Will individuals who assaulted Capitol Hill police officers be eligible for this fund?”

Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) “Will you commit that none of this money will go to President Trump’s campaign donors?”

During Tuesday’s Senate hearing before an appropriations subcommittee, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche could not commit. “I am not committing to anything beyond the settlement agreement,” Blanche said in response to Sen. Coons’ question. And to Sen. Van Hollen: “Anybody in this country is eligible to apply if they believe they are a victim of weaponization.”

That reply, of course, doesn’t answer the question. 

Blanche also maintained that it’s not up to him to decide eligibility as the “Anti-Weaponization Fund” will be managed by five commission members. But, per the Justice Department’s Monday press release announcing the fund’s launch, the attorney general will appoint all five members—although one will be chosen “in consultation with congressional leadership.”

The Office of the Attorney General’s explainer document of the fund states that “once the funds are deposited into the Designated Account, the United States has no liability whatsoever for the protection or safeguard of those funds…or any other fraud or misuse of the funds.” 

To put it more plainly: anyone could be eligible.

According to the Justice Department, the commission doesn’t have to disclose everyone who receives money. “Will you commit to making reports fully public so Americans know who is getting taxpayer dollars out of this settlement fund?” Sen. Coons asked Blanche. The settlement agreement between the IRS and President Trump, his two eldest sons, and the Trump Organization, specifically states that the commission members will give the attorney general “a confidential written report that includes the name and address of each claimant who has received any relief and if so, nature of such relief.” 

COONS: Will you commit to making reports fully public so Americans know who is getting taxpayer dollars out of this settlement fund?BLANCHE: There are privacy laws that may prevent some of the information from being fully public

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-05-19T14:14:45.373Z

“There’s obviously laws that exist around privacy that may prevent some of the information that the commission takes in from being fully public.” Blanche responded—a statement that provides those who run the fund an easy out when asked who and why recipients will get the money.

The potential conflicts of interest are endless.

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