Troops Must Be Fit and Tall to Attend Trump’s UFC Fight

In preparation for President Donald Trump’s UFC fight on the White House South Lawn next month, Pentagon officials are hoping to lure hundreds of troops to attend the event. The catch? Troops need to meet strict physical requirements, including weight and height standards, in order to be eligible.

That’s according to internal memos seen by the Washington Post, including one demanding that troops “MUST MEET CURRENT WAIST-HEIGHT RATIO” and wear short-sleeved uniforms. Another memo revealed that the Pentagon is soliciting only junior-level officers. In other words: No heavyweights. You better be jacked. And no old people.

The report comes as construction for the cage fight begins to take shape, with the beginnings of a beastly octagon-shaped arena popping up on the South Lawn this week. The effort to attract a very specific kind of soldier is something of a theme for the Pentagon under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has effectively gone to war with “fat troops” and what he has deemed as “unacceptable” physical appearances in the military.

“Frankly, it’s tiring to look out at combat formations, or really any formation, and see fat troops,” Hegseth said in October. “Likewise, it’s completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon.”

Similarly, Hegseth has targeted certain hairstyles. “No more beards, long hair, superficial, individual expression. We’re going to cut our hair, shave our beards and adhere to standards.”

It’s unclear how many troops will meet the requirements to attend the president’s cage fight. But the guidance comes as Trump insists that there’s unprecedented demand to attend his birthday beatdown.

“I have never seen anybody want anything so much as people want those tickets,” he said.