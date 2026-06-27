2 hours ago

Has America Lived Up to Its Founding Promise?

We look at the famous quote from the Declaration of Independence, “all men are created equal,” and the 250-year struggle to live up to that statement.

A motion-blurred photo of a crowd of people waving small American flags.

“Real patriotism to me is being committed to the truth even when it's uncomfortable,” says Reveal listener Tanisha Christie.Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty

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Elizabeth Freeman was an enslaved person living in Massachusetts when the Declaration of Independence was signed 250 years ago. The document’s famous words “all men are created equal” did not apply to her, but she thought they should. 

“She is somebody who heard the words of the declaration, knew that they were real in her life, and argued for that to be true,” says Errin Haines, editor-at-large at The 19th. Eventually, Freeman fought to abolish slavery in Massachusetts.

This week on Reveal, as America marks 250 years since its founding, we share stories of people who were denied equality and the battles they fought to attain it. In addition to Freeman’s story, we hear about one of the first Native American communities to encounter white settlers more than 400 years ago and learn why the fight for the Equal Rights Amendment for women continues to this day.

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There are just a few days left in our Summer Membership Drive, but we’re only halfway to our goal. The dollars that we raise this month will fund our investigations for the rest of the year—so we need to reach this goal.

We can only do this work because readers like you pitch in. We’ve always been a reader-supported newsroom—for all 50 years since we started—and we always will be. Your donation, of any amount, makes a crucial difference in our reporting.

We can’t afford to fall short this month.Would you help us reach our goal and fuel the future of independent, investigative journalism?

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