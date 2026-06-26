44 minutes ago

These Dudes Don’t Think It’s Safe to Be a Straight White Woman in the WNBA

If only there was a league where Caitlin Clark could really shine.

Indiana basketball player Caitlin Clark reacts during a match.

Clark reacts during the game against the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 22, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana.Michael Hickey/Getty

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Caitlin Clark is in danger, but thankfully she has the good citizens of right-wing media to protect her.

On Wednesday night, Clark’s Indiana Fever took on the Phoenix Mercury when, in the second quarter, Clark lost her footing while driving to the basket. During a brief scramble for the ball, Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas lodged a fist into Clark’s throat. Thomas, known widely to people in the know as one of the more physical players in the league, was eventually given a flagrant 2 foul, the league’s most serious penalty, after league review and suspended for one game.

That’s not enough for right-wing media, which has gone overboard in her defense. Noted conservative commentator Benny Johnson, for instance, wanted justice, tweeting the next day to his four million followers, “This is our George Floyd.”

As of this writing, the pile-on continues:

Boomer Esiason, a former pro football player turned radio personality, even floated the idea of Clark taking her talents over to Europe. “If I were Caitlin Clark, I would seriously consider going to play overseas somewhere and get the royal treatment,” Esiason said. “She’s a straight, white basketball player. And she is not being treated with any sort of respect.”

And look, maybe Boomer has a point. Maybe players are being unnecessarily mean to Caitlin Clark. After all, young, popular athletes in other leagues are never targeted like this by their peers, and it’s only been Black women who have publicly challenged Clark’s dominance. Maybe she should go to some peaceful majority-white oasis where she can be free of dumb squabbles about race and gender. She could probably become the multi-million dollar face of a league, even get her own signature shoe. Caitlin Clark could become an icon.

Oh, wait.

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Just one more moment of your time...

Before you click away: Will you stand up for fearless journalism? Right now, we’re in the homestretch of our Summer Membership Drive. The drive ends next week, but we’re only $95,000 of the way toward our $200,000 goal. The dollars that we raise this month will fund our investigations for the rest of the year—so we need to reach this goal.

We’re an independent newsroom, not beholden to the whims of billionaires (or trillionaires) and their agendas. We’re not here to make money; we’re here to expose corruption and be a megaphone for the truth. That’s our mission, because you deserve to know what’s happening behind the closed doors of those in power.

But we can only do this work because readers like you pitch in. We’ve always been a reader-supported newsroom—for all 50 years since we started—and we always will be. Your donation, of any amount, makes a crucial difference in our reporting.

Would you help us reach our goal and fuel the future of independent, investigative journalism? Thanks for reading—and for standing with us in these turbulent times.

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