19 minutes ago

How Delaney Hall Went from Rehab Center to National ICE Flashpoint

The crackdown at the Newark facility continues.

A lone protester, seen from behind, stands at night in front of Delaney Hall — a detention facility in Newark, New Jersey. The figure, wearing a dark hoodie and jeans, holds a small American flag over one shoulder and a glowing flashlight or lantern in their other hand. They face a Newark Metro Precinct police cruiser (unit 212) with its brake lights casting a red glow across the scene. A second black-and-white emergency vehicle marked "911" is visible to the right. In the background, a person in a purple jacket and face shield stands near the facility's entrance, which is lined with razor wire. The building's sign, "Delaney Hall," is clearly visible in the upper right. Scattered papers litter the ground near the police vehicles.

An anti-ICE protester stands outside Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, N.J., during a May demonstration at the facility.Angelina Katsanis/AP

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Delaney Hall has been many things: a jail, a halfway house, a rehabilitation facility. For the past year, however, it’s been something more fraught: an ICE detention center and the site of ongoing clashes between federal law enforcement and protesters. Reporters aren’t allowed in, health inspections are rare, and congressional oversight has been obstructed—as my recent interview with Rep. LaMonica McIver revealed. She’s now a year into a battle against criminal charges stemming from her attempt to inspect the facility.

So much of what we know about the inner workings of Delaney Hall comes from the letters that detainees have smuggled out with allegations of wormy food, denied medical care, and unsafe working conditions. In December 2025, 41-year-old Jean Wilson Brutus, died inside.

With Delaney Hall now thrust into the national spotlight, there’s still so much we don’t know. That’s why I wanted to talk to two reporters who have been watching this closely.

I sat down with journalist Amanda Moore and my colleague Sophie Hurwitz, both of whom have reported from outside Delaney Hall for Mother Jones.

I asked them how this place became a flashpoint, what protesters and detainees are demanding, and who is ultimately to blame.

WATCH:

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Take the next step: Help us fight for the truth.

Investigative journalism, like the story you just read, takes time to do. Months of research. Weeks of writing, editing, and fact checking—and putting together the photography, art, video, and audio that tell the stories in a new way, illuminating new perspectives and voices

We can afford to take that time because we don’t report to an oligarch or corporation with a special agenda. We report to you, and for you. That’s why we unabashedly pursue the truth and relentlessly shine a light into the darkness.

In this month’s Summer Membership Drive, we’ve got to raise $200,000 to support more crucial investigations. This is a pivotal moment in our nation, with democracy on the line, and we can only do this work because readers like you step up. Every donation, of any amount, makes a difference here. We cannot do this work without you.

So, we’re asking: Will you support independent journalism that demands those in power answer for their actions?

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