30 minutes ago

Heather Cox Richardson on the Real Genius of America

The historian and Substack superstar talks about her beef with Thomas Jefferson and how she defines patriotism today.

A middle-aged woman with thin dark long hair sits in an office chair with a flower pattern. She’s looking directly into the camera with a gentle smile. She is wearing a dark, textured short-sleeve shirt and dark shorts, sitting with her legs crossed at the knee. Her desk and entire office are cluttered with papers and books, including a wall of books on wood shelves behind her. On the wall to her left hangs a white curtain with a flower pattern over a window beside a portrait that she says is of her great-great grandmother.

“I’m worried about where we’re going,” says Heather Cox Richardson. “But I am heartened in this moment by the number of people who are rediscovering that they do have agency to change the future.” Erin Clark/The Boston Globe/Getty

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Heather Cox Richardson is one of today’s unlikeliest social media stars. The Boston College historian has been teaching and writing about 19th-century America, Reconstruction, and the Civil War for decades. But it was only in 2019 that her work took off when she began writing her daily newsletter, Letters from an American, a no-nonsense analysis of the news through the lens of US history.

The newsletter became one of the most popular on Substack. And today, Richardson has millions of loyal fans who rely on her to make sense of American politics and provide a little sanity and democratic reassurance even as she herself is concerned about the direction of the country today.

“I’m worried about where we’re going. Just don’t even start me,” Richardson tells host Al Letson. “But I am heartened in this moment by the number of people who are rediscovering that they do have agency to change the future. And of course, that’s always been the story of our democracy.”

On this week’s More To The Story, Richardson talks about the decades-long failure to hold corrupt American leaders accountable, the still-resonant death of Reconstruction, and what she sees as the tragic hypocrisy of Thomas Jefferson.

Find More To The Story on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Pandora, or your favorite podcast app, and don’t forget to subscribe.

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Take the next step: Help us fight for the truth.

Investigative journalism, like the story you just read, takes time to do. Months of research. Weeks of writing, editing, and fact checking—and putting together the photography, art, video, and audio that tell the stories in a new way, illuminating new perspectives and voices

We can afford to take that time because we don’t report to an oligarch or corporation with a special agenda. We report to you, and for you. That’s why we unabashedly pursue the truth and relentlessly shine a light into the darkness.

In this month’s Summer Membership Drive, we’ve got to raise $200,000 to support more crucial investigations. This is a pivotal moment in our nation, with democracy on the line, and we can only do this work because readers like you step up. Every donation, of any amount, makes a difference here. We cannot do this work without you.

So, we’re asking: Will you support independent journalism that demands those in power answer for their actions?

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