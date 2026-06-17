DOJ’s New ICE Protest Indictment Is Its Most Absurd Yet

In the latest installment of Trump’s campaign against anti-ICE protesters, the Department of Justice has charged 15 Minneapolis-area residents for allegedly interfering with agents during the agency’s occupation of Minneapolis in January and February, Trump-appointed US Attorney Daniel Rosen announced Tuesday.

The indictment for felony “conspiracy to impede or injure federal officers” represents DOJ’s latest attempt to enforce NSPM-7, Trump’s September memo on prosecuting anti-fascist, anti-capitalist, and “anti-American” protesters as domestic terrorists; it devotes much of its 94 pages to a list of actions including possessing a bullhorn, affiliating with the Democratic Socialists of America, and wearing clothing that says “antifa.”

According to the indictment, the protesters blockaded ICE facilities, followed ICE vehicles, and coordinated their activities in various group chats. (The phrase “group chat” is used 31 times throughout the indictment.) But reporters repeatedly pressed federal officials on whether the Minneapolis anti-ICE protesters indicted had ever actually injured an officer—and Rosen could only insist that that wasn’t the point.

“Whether or not they actually at the end of the day caused bodily harm is not the measure of whether or not they committed a serious federal crime,” Rosen said.

It’s not the first conspiracy indictment the Trump administration has brought against protesters—nor, given the Justice Department’s successful prosecution of Spokane-area ICE protesters last month, is it even sure to fail—but its details may make it the most bizarre.

Here are some of the more than 200 actions which, according to Trump’s federal prosecutors, were “committed in furtherance of the conspiracy.”

Posting “we need to become ungovernable” on Facebook

“On or about January 13,” one of the indicted Minnesotans posted on Facebook that “we need to become ungovernable. We need to actively resist anyway [sic] we can to materially stop the Nazi occupation forces.”

Wearing a hat commemorating activist Ray Rainbolt

In mid-February, one indicted person wore a hat commemorating Ray Rainbolt, a member of the Sioux Nation who played an active role in the 1934 Minneapolis strikes.

Tracking ICE license plates

Protesters allegedly used a database to track ICE vehicles, which has become common practice across several cities. They also allegedly used group chats to do this.

Attending a meeting at a DSA office

In late January, the indictment says, several people attended an “after action” meeting at the Democratic Socialists of America Office a few days after a protest.

Wearing a sweatshirt that says “I’m Antifa!”

One person named in the indictment wore “a sweatshirt that had ‘I’m antifa!’ on the front.” Additionally, he “possessed multiple antifa patches at his residence.”

Saying, “We will be broadly anti-authoritarian. We’re going to be broadly anti-capitalist.”

On the evening of February 13, one person allegedly said this at a meeting.

Discussing a potential meeting at a library

“Library meeting rooms are not the worst spot for this kind of thing unless people have security concerns,” one defendant allegedly said.

Including a devil emoji in a Signal message

On May 15, someone allegedly “included a smiley face and a devil emoji” in a Signal message about a Homeland Security vehicle’s flat tire.

Posting a flyer on Signal

About half-a-dozen times throughout the indictment, people sent each other flyers advertising various meetings and protests. At one point, they argued over whether to post the flyers on Signal or on public social media platforms.

Giving someone a radio

One person allegedly gave “a radio to an individual wearing a blue jacket on a bike.”

Possessing a radio

That same person also allegedly had a radio.

Possessing a bullhorn

At approximately 9:41 AM on March 1, one individual allegedly had a bullhorn.

Going on an “anarchist speaking tour”

During a speaking tour to talk about their experiences resisting ICE, one person allegedly expressed happiness over the 2020 burning of a Minneapolis police precinct.

Sharing a link to the White House Counterterrorism Strategy

One chat member responded, quoting the document, “My new bio: anti-American, radically pro-transgender, and anarchist.”