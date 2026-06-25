2 hours ago

They Found Tom Kean Jr.

But the sighting raised more questions for New Jersey’s once-missing congressman.

Tom Williams/AP

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Tom Kean Jr. was once lost, but now he is found. At home in Westfield, New Jersey, waiting for you in a suit and tie, with his wife silently smiling in the background.

Sound strange? Well, that’s how the New Jersey Republican greeted a New York Times reporter on Wednesday night, the first sighting since effectively vanishing in March due to an undisclosed health condition and missing more than 100 votes in the House. Kean’s absence sparked intense speculation, particularly in the lead-up to his primary election earlier this month. (He ran unchallenged, made zero campaign appearances, and won.)

So what was it like to see Kean in the flesh? Honestly, it seemed unsettling!

He could be seen from the street on Wednesday evening, standing in a brightly lit front room of his Westfield home just before 8:45 p.m.

“It’s good to see you,” he said after a reporter for The New York Times rang his doorbell. He was wearing a dark suit and a red tie. “I’ll talk to you next week,” he said. “Thank you.”

Mr. Kean’s wife, Rhonda, stood in the background, smiling pleasantly. He declined additional comment and closed the door.

Last week, Kean’s office announced that the congressman would return to Congress on June 30 and finally explain the mystery surrounding his monthslong absence. But will Kean explain walking around one’s house in formalwear? At bedtime? What about the ghost stock trades? That’s what I want to know.

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We’re an independent newsroom, not beholden to the whims of billionaires (or trillionaires) and their agendas. We’re not here to make money; we’re here to expose corruption and be a megaphone for the truth. That’s our mission, because you deserve to know what’s happening behind the closed doors of those in power.

But we can only do this work because readers like you pitch in. We’ve always been a reader-supported newsroom—for all 50 years since we started—and we always will be. Your donation, of any amount, makes a crucial difference in our reporting.

Would you help us reach our goal and fuel the future of independent, investigative journalism? Thanks for reading—and for standing with us in these turbulent times.

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