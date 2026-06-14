Trump Wants Reporters to Know He’s Very Mad at Netanyahu

President Donald Trump is telling reporters that he expects an Iran peace deal to be signed this afternoon, giving him ample time to make it to his UFC fight beneath the White House claw this evening. The war began on February 28, when the US and Israeli militaries launched a series of coordinated strikes against Iran, including the bombardment of a girl’s school, which killed at least 168 children.

Since then, Trump has announced imminent ceasefires and peace deals many times. Few have held for long. And today, Israel threw a wrench in the latest plans for a ceasefire, by failing to cease fire. Instead of standing down, Israel launched an attack on Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, supposedly in retaliation for drone- and rocket-fire from the Iranian-backed group Hezbollah. The Israeli operation killed at least three people.

Trump, now, wants reporters to know he’s very, very mad at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “This morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran,” he wrote on Truth Social. “This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace — Let’s not blow it!”

Axios reporter Barak Ravid spoke to the president today and learned the following: “President Trump told me: ‘Why did Bibi have to do a fucking attack? I was so pissee [sic] off. I let him know. He has no fucking judgement. I let him know that.’”

🚨President Trump told me: "Why did Bibi have to do a fucking attack? I was so pissee off. I let him know. He has no fucking judgement. I let him know that" https://t.co/qkMkbkNYxJ — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 14, 2026

Trump made similar comments to Fox News’ Trey Yingst.

Spoke with President Trump. He says the deal with Iran is expected to be signed in the next 2-3 hours.



President Trump said he asked Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu “what the fu*k are you doing?” on a call after the Israeli strikes against Beirut. He told Netanyahu not to… — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) June 14, 2026

Trump, lately, has been making a habit of not-so-secretly directing profanities at Netanyahu. Earlier this month, Ravid reported that Trump told Netanyahu: “You’re fucking crazy. You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel.”

Having enthusiastically started this disastrous war alongside Israel, Trump now seems frustrated that Netanyahu is making it difficult for him to declare victory and go home. But as president of the United States, Trump actually has the power to change this situation, beyond his latest barrage of expletives and thank yous for your attention to this matter—he’s just choosing not to use that power.

The US is a major funder of Israel, having given the Israeli military well over $300 billion since its 1948 founding. And that material aid to Israel, which allows the country to bomb its neighbors with impunity, shows no sign of slowing. There’s currently a proposal to essentially merge the US and Israeli defense-tech systems in the National Defense Authorization Act making its way through Congress. The proposal, called the “Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative,” is just one Israel-supporting provision in the NDAA; a cluster of others would provide an additional $850 million in military aid to Netanyahu’s government. Trump has not spoken on any of these measures, which would help fund strikes of the sort Israel just carried out in Beirut. Instead, he’s posting about Netanyahu.

Performatively angry rhetoric, coupled with total material support, is a familiar tactic. President Joe Biden, too, told reporters he was really, truly, steaming mad at Netanyahu—all while ensuring the flow of weaponry to Israel stayed consistent. He called Netanyahu an “asshole” back in February of 2024, which did nothing to prevent Israel’s mass killing in Gaza. And despite Trump’s erstwhile attempt to brand himself as an antiwar leader, he’s nothing of the sort. Between administrations, the rhetoric stays frustrated—but the unconditional support for Israel’s military stays the same.