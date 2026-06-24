46 minutes ago

Trump’s Gilded White House Makeover Is All About Power

On this week’s “More To The Story,” art historian Erin Thompson examines the ways societies build and destroy monuments—and why Trump is so focused on remaking Washington in his own image.

President Donald J. Trump is sitting in the Oval Office and presenting a large architectural rendering of a golden ballroom to other people in the room.

President Donald J Trump shows an interior rendering of the new White House Ballroom as he meets Mark Rutte, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the Oval Office.Aaron Schwartz/Pool/CNP/Zuma

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The second Trump administration has made tearing down parts of the federal government a priority. And some of those efforts have been literal. In October, President Donald Trump ordered the demolition of the White House’s East Wing to make way for the construction of a massive 90,000-square-foot ballroom. He’s also overseen a now-problematic overhaul of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, given the White House a gilded makeover, bulldozed the famed Rose Garden, and even has plans for a so-called “Arc de Trump” that mirrors France’s Arc de Triomphe.

So what’s behind all of this? Art historian Erin Thompson—author of Smashing Statues: The Rise and Fall of America’s Public Monumentssays that whether it’s Romans repurposing idols of leaders who had fallen out of favor or the glorification of Civil War officers in the American South, monuments and public aesthetics aren’t just about the past. They’re about symbolizing power today.

“The aesthetic is a way to make the political physically present,” Thompson says. “It’s a way to make it seem like things are changing and like Trump is keeping his promises when he’s actually not.”

On this week’s More To The Story, Thompson sits down with host Al Letson to discuss why Trump has decked out the White House in gold (so much gold), the rise and recent fall of Confederate monuments, and whether she thinks the Arc de Trump will ever get built.

This is an update of an episode that first aired in December 2025.

Find More To The Story on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Pandora, or your favorite podcast app, and don’t forget to subscribe.

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Before you click away: Will you stand up for fearless journalism? Right now, we’re in the homestretch of our Summer Membership Drive. The drive ends next week, but we’re only $80,000 of the way toward our $200,000 goal. The dollars that we raise this month will fund our investigations for the rest of the year—so we need to reach this goal.

We’re an independent newsroom, not beholden to the whims of billionaires (or trillionaires) and their agendas. We’re not here to make money; we’re here to expose corruption and be a megaphone for the truth. That’s our mission, because you deserve to know what’s happening behind the closed doors of those in power.

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