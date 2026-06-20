3 hours ago

The Beautiful Game Is More Unaffordable Than Ever

Three reporters who love soccer dig into the World Cup. Why are tickets so expensive? Why is Gianni Infantino always on camera? And will Haiti win a game?

A Black soccer player stares defiantly at the crowd as a teammate hops onto his back with a celebratory raised fist. The US teammates are dressed in red-and-white striped shirts with white shorts. Behind them on the field, several team members rush to greet them in front of a stadium filled with fans.

Folarin Balogun (20) is celebrated by teammates after scoring a goal during a World Cup match between the United States and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium.Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty

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The World Cup is here. 

For the first time, the tournament is happening in three countries at once: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It’s bigger than ever, with more teams, more games, more viewers, and more money on the line.

This special World Cup episode of Reveal looks beyond the spectacle of the beautiful game to the organization behind it: FIFA. The global soccer body stands to take in billions from the tournament, while fans face soaring ticket prices and host cities pay massive sums for transportation, security, and infrastructure.  

“Sport is this incredible glue that brings people together,” human rights advocate Mustafa Qadri tells Reveal. But he says that also makes it “highly vulnerable to cynical people coming in and exploiting it for their own gain.”  

This week, reporters Alex Shephard, Tim Murphy of Mother Jones, and Reveal producer Artis Curiskis follow the money, power, and politics behind the World Cup—and ask who gets to be part of the world’s biggest game.

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That’s twice the impact for intrepid reporting that peels back the layers to publish the truth—and the context you need to break it all down. It’s twice the fuel for investigations on voting rights and justice, critical in this midterm election year. And it’s twice the power for exposing the chaos and corruption of a White House trying to control the narrative.

This is a pivotal moment in our nation, with democracy on the line, and we can only do this work because readers like you step up. Every donation, of any amount, makes a difference here. And every donation will be doubled.

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