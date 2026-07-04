2 hours ago

Why America at 250 Still Cannot Face Slavery

Host Al Letson visits Bryan Stevenson’s Montgomery, Alabama, memorials confronting slavery’s legacy as the US turns 250.

A metal sculpture of a Black man and woman starkly lit against a black background. The man looks to his right stoically, as the woman behind him reaches out to him. Both, cast in all black, have rusted metal chains fastened around their necks.

A sculpture at the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama, depicts the inhumanity of the Atlantic slave trade. The sculpture was created by Ghanaian artist Kwame Akoto-Bamfo.Courtesy Equal Justice Initiative

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When Bryan Stevenson moved to Montgomery, Alabama, in the 1980s, the city—one of America’s most prominent slave trading spaces before the Civil War—had dozens of Confederate monuments and memorials, but nothing commemorating slavery. 

Today, thanks to Stevenson’s efforts, the city looks much different. Over the last decade, the executive director of the nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative has transformed parts of Montgomery through markers acknowledging the legacy of slavery while building the Legacy Sites, a museum and memorials that commemorate the nation’s history of lynching, enslavement, and racial terror across the South. 

“We have to now fight to correct the historic record, to have an honest accounting of what happened to our parents and grandparents and their parents,” Stevenson says. “Because without an honest accounting, we will not make it to the next step.”

This week on Reveal, host Al Letson travels to Montgomery to interview Stevenson as America marks its 250th anniversary. He talks about the importance of memorializing the nation’s darkest chapters as the Trump administration attempts to erase slavery from America’s museums and explains why he sees today’s narrative struggle for racial justice as a generational battle.

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