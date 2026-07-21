It’s Fine to Criticize Graham Platner’s Replacement

On Monday night, Senate candidate Troy Jackson, Maine Democrats’ likely replacement for Graham Platner, was the subject of reports from colleagues accusing him of bullying.

According to the Washington Post and CNN, Jackson, a leading Maine Democrat who served most recently as the state Senate president, has a history of shouting and cursing at co-workers, and allegedly threw a water bottle toward another lawmaker, Heather Sanborn, when he couldn’t convince her to vote his way—an incident that became infamous within the state Senate.

Many of his Democratic colleagues described Jackson’s conduct to the Post and CNN as a recurring feature of his time in Maine’s senate, and eventually a pressing problem that they raised with Gov. Janet Mills, who was defeated in her own primary candidacy for the Senate seat at stake—and some said that much of the behavior was directed at women.

Sanborn, whom Jackson allegedly also screamed at “an inch from her nose,” did not return to the Senate for several days after the incident. While Jackson later apologized, his statements did not impress some colleagues, according to CNN.

Several said that despite a Democratic majority in both legislature chambers and a Democratic governor in Janet Mills, they couldn’t achieve as much as they could have because leaders didn’t get along.

“It was so difficult to maneuver because none of them would even speak to each other,” one top Maine Democratic official told the Post. “It was inept.”

The campaign, and some other Maine lawmakers, tell a different story. “Over 22 years in public office, there have been moments when he let his frustration get the better of him,” Jackson’s campaign told CNN in a Monday statement. “Troy regrets the moments when disagreements became too heated, but passion for the issues he advocates for should not be confused with physical intimidation or bullying.”

Many prominent voices who initially backed Platner have dismissed or ridiculed the reports:

it’s interesting that Troy Jackson is being described as the LBJ of the Maine legislature pic.twitter.com/KIZktGX64n — David Sirota (@davidsirota) July 21, 2026

OK that’s nice. Susan Collins voted against blocking the war in Iran helping murder almost 200 schoolgirls and leading to the injuries of hundred of Americans. https://t.co/030SEGyQmM — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 20, 2026

The smear campaigns are getting dumber and dumber. Shouldn’t have ditched Platner on an unproven allegation. https://t.co/cjQqZszdNB — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) July 20, 2026

But do the particular incidents Democratic lawmakers cited sound like the “passion” needed in a political “moment [that] calls for a rabble-rouser”? Not really. Is it bad to demand more from elected representatives? Or bad not to want to normalize the kind of workplace behavior that’s alleged of Jackson? No. As to whether it’s an excuse to go after white men: Remember the extensive coverage of Kamala Harris’ allegedly unhealthy workplace culture? Or Amy Klobuchar’s?

To be clear, CNN noted that the dozens of Democrats it interviewed said they did not find Jackson’s behavior comparable to that of former nominee Graham Platner, who is alleged to have raped Jenny Racicot, a woman he previously dated, and exhibited troubling behavior toward at least six other women. And some told CNN that they spoke out because they wanted Jackson to publicly acknowledge his conduct and make an effort to seriously address it ahead of the general election.

People speaking out about Jackson’s alleged history of bullying are not, in effect, siding with or disregarding Maine Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins and her disturbing record.

Democrats picked Jackson as their leader in part because of his chances to win in more conservative areas of the state, and were willing to overlook his opposition to abortion and years as a Republican.

That’s already a lot to look past. It’s reasonable to demand better.