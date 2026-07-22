I don’t know many specifics about former UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer—but I do know his goodbye video is baffling.

On Monday, Starmer posted a TikTok video of himself in the final scene of Furious 7, complete with the ending song, “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa and featuring Charlie Puth. The former prime minister’s face was edited onto Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious character, Dominic Toretto, and a photo of the front door of 10 Downing Street, the prime minister’s official residence and office, to Paul Walker’s character, Brian O’Conner, as the pair part ways. The actual movie scene served as a tribute to Walker, who died in a single-vehicle car collision while Furious 7 was still filming.

“Hey, thought you could leave without saying goodbye?” O’Conner—or in this case, the 10 Downing Street front door asks.

And Toretto, a.k.a. Keir Starmer, smiles at O’Conner and thinks to himself: “I used to say I live my life a quarter-mile at a time, and I think that’s why we were brothers, because you did, too.”

The movie continues to a montage of O’Conner in the previous Fast and Furious movies, so of course the typically buttoned-up Starmer replaces it with a montage of what—I guess—he thinks he looks like doing his job well: delivering speeches; walking with his wife Victoria Starmer while a bunch of people applaud him; speaking with members of the military; and doing the “6-7” meme hand gesture with another student in a classroom (something some schools have banned because its ubiquity has become annoying and—I just learned this one—something Starmer jokingly apologized to a teacher over for doing on another occasion).

It’s ridiculous, but it is much better than what the US has at the moment.