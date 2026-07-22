4 hours ago

Former UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Departs With His Own Paul Walker ‘Furious 7’ Tribute

Starmer’s TikTok video included a goodbye montage of himself delivering speeches and connecting with the kids via “6-7″ memes.

Over a dozen people in the background applaud Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Starmer is standing at a podium delivering a speech. They are all standing behind a door with the number 10 on it (10 Downing Street).

People applaud Prime Minister Keir Starmer as he speaks on July 20, 2026 before he leaves office.Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

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I don’t know many specifics about former UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer—but I do know his goodbye video is baffling.

On Monday, Starmer posted a TikTok video of himself in the final scene of Furious 7, complete with the ending song, “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa and featuring Charlie Puth. The former prime minister’s face was edited onto Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious character, Dominic Toretto, and a photo of the front door of 10 Downing Street, the prime minister’s official residence and office, to Paul Walker’s character, Brian O’Conner, as the pair part ways. The actual movie scene served as a tribute to Walker, who died in a single-vehicle car collision while Furious 7 was still filming.

@keirstarmer

It’s been a privilege to serve

♬ original sound – Keir Starmer

“Hey, thought you could leave without saying goodbye?” O’Conner—or in this case, the 10 Downing Street front door asks. 

And Toretto, a.k.a. Keir Starmer, smiles at O’Conner and thinks to himself: “I used to say I live my life a quarter-mile at a time, and I think that’s why we were brothers, because you did, too.”

The movie continues to a montage of O’Conner in the previous Fast and Furious movies, so of course the typically buttoned-up Starmer replaces it with a montage of what—I guess—he thinks he looks like doing his job well: delivering speeches; walking with his wife Victoria Starmer while a bunch of people applaud him; speaking with members of the military; and doing the “6-7” meme hand gesture with another student in a classroom (something some schools have banned because its ubiquity has become annoying and—I just learned this one—something Starmer jokingly apologized to a teacher over for doing on another occasion).

It’s ridiculous, but it is much better than what the US has at the moment

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Owned by no one—except you.

We just keep seeing it happen: Newsrooms owned by billionaires and corporations are spinning their own narratives, overwriting the truth, following only stories that keep them in the pocket of those with even more power.

Not here. We’re not owned by anyone. We’re not part of any cult that demands our allegiance to a bottom line. We’ve spoken up and spoken out while other newsrooms changed their stories—or cut them altogether—to keep the C suite happy.

Our mission is to find the truth and amplify it. That’s why we’re independent, nonprofit, and, crucially, funded by readers. The investigations on our website will always be free to read, watch, and listen to, but our newsroom is powered by readers who pitch in what they can so we can keep asking the hard questions.

Can you chip in today?

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