3 hours ago

A DSA Candidate Lost a Messy Race for Wisconsin Governor

There may be fewer clear takeaways in Francesca Hong’s Democratic primary defeat than other key progressive matchups.

Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong waves to supporters (who are not shown) with her right hand. Her left hand is over her heart. Hong is wearing a blue blazer and several bracelets on her right wrist. She is smiling.

Democratic Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong waves to supporters after speaking during a primary election night watch party on Aug. 11, 2026, in MadisonNam Y. Huh/AP

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Following a chaotic race for Wisconsin governor, moderate Democrat David Crowley defeated progressive Francesca Hong on Tuesday night. 

Although Hong held a convincing lead in many of Tuesday’s polls, she lost by about 4,000 votes—a narrow 0.5 percentage point. As someone presenting herself as a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and without endorsements from key progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)—who notably distanced herself from more progressive policies on Sunday, Hong came across as an outsider candidate who gained popularity over time.

Critics on the right, and some Democrats, criticized Hong for past social media remarks, such as a deleted post to “Cancel Thanksgiving” and calls for “defunding the police as a first step towards abolishing the police”. If she won, she would have become the first democratic socialist governor in US history

On the establishment Democrats’ side, multiple candidates who were once considered front-runners withdrew—including Sara Rodriguez, Wisconsin’s current lieutenant governor, who suspended her campaign in mid-July after she fired her campaign manager for inflating financial reports. Even the victor, Crowley, re-entered the race shortly after Rodriguez’s departure (he initially suspended his campaign in early July due in part to poor polling).

It was a messier race than others where progressives won, such as Abdul El-Sayed’s Senate primary victory in Michigan, and may provide fewer clear takeaways about the future of progressives running as Democrats.

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Whatever you choose, know that you’re supporting more independent, investigative journalism in a time when we need it most.

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