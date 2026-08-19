Sen. Adam Schiff on Israel, Impeachment, and Post-Trump America

Sen. Adam Schiff is often on the receiving end of President Donald Trump’s rage online. It should be no surprise.

Back in 2020, the California Democrat was the lead prosecutor during the first Trump impeachment trial as a member of the House of Representatives. Now a senator, Schiff has been laying out a different strategy for how Democrats might challenge the president if they reclaim Congress. Much of that strategy focuses on how the president has enriched himself in the White House—all at the expense, Schiff argues, of the American people.

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“The key to making corruption a powerful issue is by always bringing it back to the impact of that, the cost of his corruption,” Schiff tells host Al Letson. “Because the cost of his corruption is a president not focused on doing what he promised.”

On this week’s More To The Story, Schiff describes what it’s like to be an ever-present target of Trump’s ire, how the Israeli government has pushed longtime supporters like himself to criticize it more openly, and lays out his proposals for rebuilding America’s institutional guardrails in a post-Trump era.

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