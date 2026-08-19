3 hours ago

Sen. Adam Schiff on Israel, Impeachment, and Post-Trump America

The California Democrat talks about how the president profits off the White House and why he’s become more openly critical of the Israeli government.

A man in a suit jacket and tie speaks into a microphone. He is seated behind a dais that has a nameplate that reads “Mr. Schiff.” Behind him is the American flag. In front of him, to the left and right, are two men, also in suits, watching Schiff as he speaks.

“The president has been enriching himself at the cost of everyone else,” says Sen. Adam Schiff. “And I think the key to making corruption a powerful issue is by always bringing it back to the impact of that, the cost of his corruption.”Chip Somodevilla/Getty

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Sen. Adam Schiff is often on the receiving end of President Donald Trump’s rage online. It should be no surprise.

Back in 2020, the California Democrat was the lead prosecutor during the first Trump impeachment trial as a member of the House of Representatives. Now a senator, Schiff has been laying out a different strategy for how Democrats might challenge the president if they reclaim Congress. Much of that strategy focuses on how the president has enriched himself in the White House—all at the expense, Schiff argues, of the American people.

“The key to making corruption a powerful issue is by always bringing it back to the impact of that, the cost of his corruption,” Schiff tells host Al Letson. “Because the cost of his corruption is a president not focused on doing what he promised.”

On this week’s More To The Story, Schiff describes what it’s like to be an ever-present target of Trump’s ire, how the Israeli government has pushed longtime supporters like himself to criticize it more openly, and lays out his proposals for rebuilding America’s institutional guardrails in a post-Trump era.

Find More To The Story on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Pandora, or your favorite podcast app, and don’t forget to subscribe.

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Our news will always be free to read, watch, and listen to online. But what is its value?

Unbiased reporting on the issues that billionaire-owned newsrooms won’t touch. Fearless research into the dark corners of government and corporations. Ferociously fact-checked news that focuses on the facts, and the facts alone.

It IS free for you and every reader, viewer, and listener to utilize. But it’s not free for our team to make. So, what’s it worth to you? Let us know by making a donation: Make a one-time donation today to support this work. Or make a monthly sustaining donation to help us plan for the future.

Whatever you choose, know that you’re supporting more independent, investigative journalism in a time when we need it most.

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