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AI Helped Me Build a Killer Drone

I asked AI chatbots to help me build an autonomous attack drone. They said yes.

Reporter Matt Smith solders drone parts on his dining room table.

Reporter Matt Smith solders drone parts on his dining room table.

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Can an average guy build a killer drone in his garage?

That’s the question reporter Matt Smith set out to answer over the course of 11 months, armed with zero engineering background and only a handful of AI chatbots to guide him, in this collaboration between Mother Jones and the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.

His goal: a fully autonomous self-guided drone, one a theoretical evildoer could walk away from even as it continued carrying out its mission—with no humans involved. AI companies claim their models have built in limits or “guardrails,” but Smith wanted to see how well those would actually hold up.

It didn’t take much convincing. The chatbots handed him a shopping list—everything from propellers to an onboard computer—and walked him through the assembly and programming, coaching a man with the technical chops of an 11th grader.

Watch what happened next—and what it reveals about how close AI has brought us to a world where anyone can build an autonomous killer weapon.

Because if a guy with zero training can get this far, the question isn’t whether he succeeded—but who else is asking.

Read the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists article which outlines the project in more detail here.

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What’s independent journalism worth to you?

Our news will always be free to read, watch, and listen to online. But what is its value?

Unbiased reporting on the issues that billionaire-owned newsrooms won’t touch. Fearless research into the dark corners of government and corporations. Ferociously fact-checked news that focuses on the facts, and the facts alone.

It IS free for you and every reader, viewer, and listener to utilize. But it’s not free for our team to make. So, what’s it worth to you? Let us know by making a donation: Make a one-time donation today to support this work. Or make a monthly sustaining donation to help us plan for the future.

Whatever you choose, know that you’re supporting more independent, investigative journalism in a time when we need it most.

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