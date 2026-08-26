7 hours ago

The Cult and Corruption of Cryptocurrency

Actor Ben McKenzie talks about his documentary, “Everyone Is Lying to You for Money,” which examines the scammers and fraudsters behind cryptocurrency.

A closely cropped photo of the face of a middle-aged man with a beard, smiling broadly as he wears a red baseball cap that reads “Make Crypto Great Again.” He also wears sunglasses associated with the “Deal With It” meme.

President Donald Trump “issues this meme coin, which is just sort of like bits of computer code he calls a coin,” says actor and documentary filmmaker Ben McKenzie. “It’s completely worthless, and a million people bought into it thinking that they were somehow gonna get rich, and of course, they didn’t.” David Becker/ZUMA

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Ben McKenzie might seem like an unlikely choice to launch an investigation into the complicated world of cryptocurrency. But the television actor known for shows like The O.C. and Gotham did exactly that. 

His documentary film, Everyone Is Lying to You for Money, is a deep dive into the people and companies at the heart of crypto. The film focuses on McKenzie’s journey to discover why people continue to invest in digital currency even while knowing the risks of this highly under-regulated market. 

“I think crypto is not only not the future of money, it’s the past of money,” he tells host Al Letson. “And it’s something we’ve tried before and it’s failed.”

On this week’s More To The Story, McKenzie shares his concerns for what he calls the cult-like behavior of those investing in digital currency, talks about his interview with disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried just months before his arrest, and discusses the poignant conversations he had with everyday people who trusted the power of digital currency and lost everything—yet are still crypto believers.

Find More To The Story on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Pandora, or your favorite podcast app, and don’t forget to subscribe.

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Our news will always be free to read, watch, and listen to online. But what is its value?

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It IS free for you and every reader, viewer, and listener to utilize. But it’s not free for our team to make. So, what’s it worth to you? Let us know by making a donation: Make a one-time donation today to support this work. Or make a monthly sustaining donation to help us plan for the future.

Whatever you choose, know that you’re supporting more independent, investigative journalism in a time when we need it most.

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