3 hours ago

I Like Baseball Now.

The first home run of the Women’s Professional Baseball League was a historic moment for the sport.

A Los Angeles Queens baseball player dressed in a black jersey tags a New York Heights player in a white jersey with blue stripes. The Heights player is celebrating because she is already on-base and safe.

New York Heights' Natsuki Yonetani celebrates while Los Angeles Queens' Amira Hondras fails to tag her during the inaugural Women's Professional Baseball League game on Aug. 1 in Springfield, Illinois.Lexie Knight/AP

Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

Admittedly, I don’t know much about baseball—but I do know that watching the first home run of the Women’s Professional Baseball League on Saturday night was incredibly cool. 

You have to watch the New York Heights’ Denae Benites smash it out of the park during a rain-filled game against the Los Angeles Queens:

I love the spin and jump from the pitcher, Ayami Sato—the starter for Japan’s national women’s team—in following the hit as she watches the ball sail above everyone’s head. At the same time, Benites runs around the bases and then through a tunnel of her jubilant teammates.

Yes, it’s a historic home run, but it’s also a familiar scene to any sports fan—the celebration from Benites’ team, the disappointment from the Los Angeles Queens (that disappointment didn’t last long though—the Queens responded with six unanswered runs in the last two innings to win). Even though I had never been much of a baseball fan, the long-overdue debut of the WPBL has me excited about the sport for the first time (I even learned what an RBI is!). If you missed the first game, I’d urge you to check out the league’s inaugural season, which runs through mid-September.

Owned by no one—except you.

We just keep seeing it happen: Newsrooms owned by billionaires and corporations are spinning their own narratives, overwriting the truth, following only stories that keep them in the pocket of those with even more power.

Not here. We’re not owned by anyone. We’re not part of any cult that demands our allegiance to a bottom line. We’ve spoken up and spoken out while other newsrooms changed their stories—or cut them altogether—to keep the C suite happy.

Our mission is to find the truth and amplify it. That’s why we’re independent, nonprofit, and, crucially, funded by readers. The investigations on our website will always be free to read, watch, and listen to, but our newsroom is powered by readers who pitch in what they can so we can keep asking the hard questions.

Can you chip in today?

Owned by no one—except you.

We just keep seeing it happen: Newsrooms owned by billionaires and corporations are spinning their own narratives, overwriting the truth, following only stories that keep them in the pocket of those with even more power.

Not here. We’re not owned by anyone. We’re not part of any cult that demands our allegiance to a bottom line. We’ve spoken up and spoken out while other newsrooms changed their stories—or cut them altogether—to keep the C suite happy.

Our mission is to find the truth and amplify it. That’s why we’re independent, nonprofit, and, crucially, funded by readers. The investigations on our website will always be free to read, watch, and listen to, but our newsroom is powered by readers who pitch in what they can so we can keep asking the hard questions.

Can you chip in today?

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

INDEPENDENT. BECAUSE OF YOU.

Mother Jones has no billionaires calling the shots—just readers like you making fearless reporting possible

Donate