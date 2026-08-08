The Internet Has Been Very Interested in Trump’s New Hair

For many of us, news about the new presidential coiffeur first appeared in our podcast feeds this week. But listening instead of looking at YouTube deprived us of the real transformation, the summer glow-up, that our commander-in-chief has enjoyed, seemingly overnight.

Fortunately, the internet has not let us down. The simple version is that President Donald Trump’s storied strawberry-blond-comb-over was looking a little, um, sparse recently. The before and after pictures are not subtle.

But something important has happened. A weave? Extensions? Maybe a toupee? Perhaps he has miraculous abilities to just grow more hair when he decides to. There are so many theories, so many rich interpretations.

Trump's hair, uh, has a lot more volume than normal — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-08-05T21:13:12.264Z

Well, of course, the internet has embraced this story enthusiastically. And offered its customary subtle appraisals of what might be going on with the president. Some might not be entirely accurate.

What is the big fuss about Trump’s hair? I don’t get it! pic.twitter.com/sPDFXlr0qK — Truth Will Reign 👑 (@TruthWill_Reign) August 6, 2026

Others have obviously exaggerated his new look.

President Trump when he sees all of @MAGADevilDog viral big Trump hair memes 😂 https://t.co/URx4fYpUqI pic.twitter.com/3IiNnKfK4O — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) August 6, 2026

But the myriad stresses of being POTUS—the economy, the construction headaches of the East Wing ballroom, the war in Iran, the stepped up deportations, his dismal approval ratings—could exact a cost. And self-care, no matter how old one is, clearly pays off.