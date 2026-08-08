15 hours ago

The Internet Has Been Very Interested in Trump’s New Hair

We tried to rise above this trivial story but…it’s a summer Saturday.

President Donald Trump speaks with a reporter after an event for representatives from Olympic Team USA before his transformation.Alex Brandon/AP

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For many of us, news about the new presidential coiffeur first appeared in our podcast feeds this week. But listening instead of looking at YouTube deprived us of the real transformation, the summer glow-up, that our commander-in-chief has enjoyed, seemingly overnight.

Fortunately, the internet has not let us down. The simple version is that President Donald Trump’s storied strawberry-blond-comb-over was looking a little, um, sparse recently. The before and after pictures are not subtle.

But something important has happened. A weave? Extensions? Maybe a toupee? Perhaps he has miraculous abilities to just grow more hair when he decides to. There are so many theories, so many rich interpretations.

Trump's hair, uh, has a lot more volume than normal

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-08-05T21:13:12.264Z

Well, of course, the internet has embraced this story enthusiastically. And offered its customary subtle appraisals of what might be going on with the president. Some might not be entirely accurate.

Others have obviously exaggerated his new look.

Trump’s new wig tomorrow—

Stone Cold Jane Austen (@abbyhiggs.bsky.social) 2026-08-06T12:59:15.836Z

But the myriad stresses of being POTUS—the economy, the construction headaches of the East Wing ballroom, the war in Iran, the stepped up deportations, his dismal approval ratings—could exact a cost. And self-care, no matter how old one is, clearly pays off.

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It IS free for you and every reader, viewer, and listener to utilize. But it’s not free for our team to make. So, what’s it worth to you? Let us know by making a donation: Make a one-time donation today to support this work. Or make a monthly sustaining donation to help us plan for the future.

Whatever you choose, know that you’re supporting more independent, investigative journalism in a time when we need it most.

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