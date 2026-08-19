Administration Moves to Open National Forests to Roadbuilding, Drilling, and Logging

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

The Trump administration said on Tuesday it plans to rescind the “roadless rule” that has protected old-growth forests in the US for 25 years, potentially opening up almost 45 million acres of national forests to road construction, drilling, and logging.

Conservationists had feared the announcement was coming since last summer after Brooke Rollins, Trump’s secretary of agriculture, targeted a rule brought in by Bill Clinton’s administration, describing it as “overly restrictive” and an “absurd obstacle” to development.

On Tuesday the US Forest Service, an agency inside the Department of Agriculture, formally announced it had filed the proposal to rescind in its entirety the 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule. Environmental groups immediately criticized the plan for rollbacks of protections to forests from Alaska to Oregon to North Carolina.

“[The rule] is the only thing preventing much of our wildest remaining national forests from industrial development. These forests offer critical habitat for wildlife, provide clean, fresh air and water for millions and contain vast swathes of the last remaining old-growth forests in the country,” said Alex Craven, forest campaign manager for the Sierra Club.

The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) appealed for submissions for the public comment period to “defend our forests from the administration’s chopping block.”

“These landscapes also support thousands of jobs and generate billions in economic activity each year.”

“Their scheme would open up tens of millions of acres of our national forests to destructive logging, drilling and road building—including iconic public lands from California’s Tahoe national forest to Alaska’s Tongass national forest to the Appalachian Trail,” the NRDC said.

The Trump administration said the move would remove obstacles to managing forests and fighting wildfires. “For too long, outdated restrictions have kept tens of millions of forested acres off-limits to the very treatments that improve forest health and reduce wildfire risk to our communities,” Rollins said. “Today, we filed a proposal to restore authority to local forest managers who know the land best, removing the barriers that have kept them from doing the work the land demands.”

“Active forest management is not an option. It’s essential,” said Tom Schultz, the forest service chief. “More than 40 percent of inventoried roadless areas, primarily in the west, have high or very high wildfire hazard potential. And only 5 percent of those areas have received hazardous fuels reduction treatments since 2014.”

But Craven of the Sierra Club said: “The administration’s attempt to blame the roadless rule for worsening wildfire risk ignores both the facts and the rule itself. Roads generally lead to more ignitions and result in more wildfires—not fewer.

“And,” Craven added, “the roadless rule has always allowed for targeted actions to reduce hazardous fuels. What it does not allow is using wildfire as an excuse to open some of America’s most intact public forests to industrial exploitation and new road construction.”

Clinton had championed the roadless rule late in his second term as president after concerns grew around unsustainable logging of national forests. The biggest roadless area is the Tongass national forest in Alaska, which stores huge amounts of carbon and is home to brown and black bears, wolves, and bald eagles.

“America’s last great backcountry forests are not bargaining chips,” Emma Powell, government affairs manager at Alaska Wilderness League, said on Tuesday about the plan. “The Tongass and Chugach national forests are global treasures.”

“From fisheries to tourism and outdoor recreation,” Powell said, “these landscapes also support thousands of jobs and generate billions in economic activity each year.”

Concerns of environmentalists were especially focussed on logging. “It’s clear the processes required by the National Environmental Policy Act are being treated as merely boxes to check on the path to enacting an entirely political agenda to clear-cut the last remaining intact old-growth forests in America,” added Maggie Rabb, executive director of the Southeast Alaska Conservation Council.

The public has until September 21 to comment on the plan.

“Trump is pushing for the largest evisceration of public lands protection in American history and against what Americans want,” said Randi Spivak, public lands policy director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Once you start bulldozing roads for commercial logging and industrial development, there’s no getting them back.”