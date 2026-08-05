2 hours ago

Trump-Endorsed Candidate Loses Michigan Primary to a Man Who Suspended His Campaign

Thomas J. Smith discontinued his campaign in July, endorsed someone else, and still beat Amir Hassan by more than 10,000 votes.

Amir Hassan, dressed in a suit, speaks into a microphone as he gives a speech at a campaign event. Standing to his right and slightly behind is President Donald Trump. We also see over a dozen people behind the pair in the crowd listening

President Donald Trump listens as Michigan Republican congressional candidate Amir Hassan, whom he endorsed, speaks at an event at the General Motors Proving Ground Paul Sancya/AP

Get your news from a source that’s not owned and controlled by oligarchs. Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily.

A candidate who suspended his campaign a month ago, spent no money, and endorsed his own rival won Michigan’s 8th Congressional District GOP primary on Tuesday, handily defeating Amir Hassan, the candidate President Donald Trump endorsed.

The victor, Thomas J. Smith, won 50 percent of the vote in the state’s 8th Congressional District, according to the New York Times, while Amir Hassan only had about 33 percent. That’s a difference of over 10,000 votes. Smith suspended his campaign in mid-July—too late to get his name off the ballot. In a July 16 video, he formally endorsed Al Lemmo, donning an “Al Lemmo for Congress” hat. Lemmo ended up with 16 percent of the vote on Tuesday.

Trump endorsed Hassan on Truth Social in June, but supporters opposed the move, some with significant anti-Islamic sentiment. Hassan’s campaign website says the congressional candidate “recently reaffirmed his commitment to Christ” and stated that “Jesus Christ is his Lord and Savior.” Hassan also received support from House Republicans’ campaign committee, which highlighted his service in the Navy and as a former federal law enforcement officer. 

According to FEC campaign filings, Hassan spent over $600,000, while Smith has no FEC filings

According to the Detroit News, Smith spoke for about 13 seconds at a Wednesday Republican event at a restaurant in Warren, Michigan: “I’m running for the 8th Congressional District to unseat communist comrade Rivet.”

In a statement to Politico earlier on Wednesday, Smith said: “I look forward to working with Speaker [Mike] Johnson and the entire Republican team to expand our House majority and advance President Trump’s America First agenda to lower costs for working families and make America affordable again.”

Smith is set to face Kristen McDonald Rivet, the Democratic incumbent who has served as the representative for the district since 2025.

What’s independent journalism worth to you?

Our news will always be free to read, watch, and listen to online. But what is its value?

Unbiased reporting on the issues that billionaire-owned newsrooms won’t touch. Fearless research into the dark corners of government and corporations. Ferociously fact-checked news that focuses on the facts, and the facts alone.

It IS free for you and every reader, viewer, and listener to utilize. But it’s not free for our team to make. So, what’s it worth to you? Let us know by making a donation: Make a one-time donation today to support this work. Or make a monthly sustaining donation to help us plan for the future.

Whatever you choose, know that you’re supporting more independent, investigative journalism in a time when we need it most.

What’s independent journalism worth to you?

Our news will always be free to read, watch, and listen to online. But what is its value?

Unbiased reporting on the issues that billionaire-owned newsrooms won’t touch. Fearless research into the dark corners of government and corporations. Ferociously fact-checked news that focuses on the facts, and the facts alone.

It IS free for you and every reader, viewer, and listener to utilize. But it’s not free for our team to make. So, what’s it worth to you? Let us know by making a donation: Make a one-time donation today to support this work. Or make a monthly sustaining donation to help us plan for the future.

Whatever you choose, know that you’re supporting more independent, investigative journalism in a time when we need it most.

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

INDEPENDENT. BECAUSE OF YOU.

Mother Jones has no billionaires calling the shots—just readers like you making fearless reporting possible

Donate