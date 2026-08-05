A candidate who suspended his campaign a month ago, spent no money, and endorsed his own rival won Michigan’s 8th Congressional District GOP primary on Tuesday, handily defeating Amir Hassan, the candidate President Donald Trump endorsed.

The victor, Thomas J. Smith, won 50 percent of the vote in the state’s 8th Congressional District, according to the New York Times, while Amir Hassan only had about 33 percent. That’s a difference of over 10,000 votes. Smith suspended his campaign in mid-July—too late to get his name off the ballot. In a July 16 video, he formally endorsed Al Lemmo, donning an “Al Lemmo for Congress” hat. Lemmo ended up with 16 percent of the vote on Tuesday.

Trump endorsed Hassan on Truth Social in June, but supporters opposed the move, some with significant anti-Islamic sentiment. Hassan’s campaign website says the congressional candidate “recently reaffirmed his commitment to Christ” and stated that “Jesus Christ is his Lord and Savior.” Hassan also received support from House Republicans’ campaign committee, which highlighted his service in the Navy and as a former federal law enforcement officer.

According to FEC campaign filings, Hassan spent over $600,000, while Smith has no FEC filings.

According to the Detroit News, Smith spoke for about 13 seconds at a Wednesday Republican event at a restaurant in Warren, Michigan: “I’m running for the 8th Congressional District to unseat communist comrade Rivet.”

In a statement to Politico earlier on Wednesday, Smith said: “I look forward to working with Speaker [Mike] Johnson and the entire Republican team to expand our House majority and advance President Trump’s America First agenda to lower costs for working families and make America affordable again.”

Smith is set to face Kristen McDonald Rivet, the Democratic incumbent who has served as the representative for the district since 2025.