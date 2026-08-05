Police Footage Shows Rep. Max Miller Downplaying His Daughter’s Broken Collarbone

On July 18, Mother Jones published an exhaustive article on a number of assault and domestic abuse allegations swirling around Ohio Republican Rep. Max Miller.

The report was based on more than 2,000 pages of court filings and police records, including a 48-page investigatory file relating to possible child abuse after their toddler experienced a broken collarbone. This file included numerous troubling allegations from Emily Moreno—Miller’s ex-wife and the daughter of US Sen. Bernie Moreno—who accused Miller of throwing scalding water at her, shoving her against a wall during a heated custody exchange, and holding a gun to her head while she was trying to change their daughter’s diaper. Other public records accused Miller of drug abuse and threatening behavior.

Today, we’re publishing a video that includes select clips from seven hours of police interviews and bodycam footage related to the child abuse probe. This adds to interview footage CNN published in June relating to the same investigation.

Police ultimately concluded that a finding of child abuse was “unsubstantiated.” That means there was not sufficient evidence to prove abuse or neglect occurred.

Nonetheless, the clips we are publishing show a child protection specialist indicating the collarbone injury was accompanied by a bruise resembling a handprint. Emily Moreno also tells police that their daughter expressed fear of her father.

This week, Sen. Moreno weighed in on the personal drama roiling his family, calling it the “seventh circle of hell.”

“My daughter lives in constant fear of this man,” Sen. Moreno continued.