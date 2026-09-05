2 hours ago

More People Have Died From 9/11 Than on 9/11

A Long Island doctor once treated 9/11 responders who were dying. Now she’s a reporter and trying to figure out why the illnesses haven’t stopped.

Seven firefighters, some sitting and some standing, talk emotionally as they stand amid rubble. Their uniforms are caked with gray dust, and one man in the foreground has the dust on his face.

Exhausted New York City firefighters try to shake off layers of dust as they regroup amid rescue efforts on September 11, 2001.Randy Taylor/ZUMA

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When Mia Farina got seriously ill in 2014, she thought she had a bad case of pneumonia. But it turned out to be far worse: It was the start of chronic lung disease related to the months she spent working in and around ground zero after 9/11. 

Back then, Farina was a rookie cop, present when the second Twin Tower came down. She and her Brooklyn squad ran to escape the burning debris. “At one point, you couldn’t run because the stuff that was collapsing was so deep,” she said. “So it would go up to my thigh, and you would feel people’s hands and feet because…they’re all under the rubble.” 

Farina lives on Long Island, surrounded by other responders who also are sick and dying from their work at ground zero 25 years ago. She and tens of thousands of other 9/11 responders and survivors were promised care through the World Trade Center Health Program, a federally funded lifeline meant to treat the long-term medical consequences of that day. But funding has never kept up with the number of people who continue to get sick. 

This week on Reveal, reporter Lynn Hallarman, a Long Island doctor turned journalist who once treated 9/11 responders, explores the community of responders around her, their reliance on a program that’s been unstable for decades, and the science behind why people are still getting sick.

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Whatever you choose, know that you’re supporting more independent, investigative journalism in a time when we need it most.

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