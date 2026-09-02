7 hours ago

The Fight for America’s Future Is Happening in the South

Tennessee state Rep. Justin J. Pearson talks about how national debates over data centers and redistricting are hyperlocal issues in his state.

A young Black man with a trimmed Afro hairstyle and a mustache, wearing glasses and a suit with a white shirt and blue tie, speaks into a bullhorn. He is surrounded by other people, mostly Black, as they stand on the steps of a neoclassical building with tall columns.

Rep. Justin J. Pearson (D-Memphis) delivered remarks outside the Tennessee State Capitol after he was expelled over his role in a gun control protest in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in 2023.George Walker IV/AP

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Tennessee Rep. Justin J. Pearson first caught national attention when he was expelled from the state’s House of Representatives after demonstrating in support of gun law reforms. Today, he’s the Democratic candidate for Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District. It’s an area newly transformed by redrawn voting maps and sprawling data centers, putting Pearson at the center of some of the country’s biggest national fights. 

“The litmus test for America’s future is what happens in the South,” Pearson tells host Al Letson. “And so we need to be paying attention to what’s going on here, because here is where the test cases for autocracy happen. Here is where the billionaires have their testing ground for what else can go on in other parts of the country.”

On this week’s More To The Story, Pearson talks about how redistricting has upended Tennessee and the many ways gun violence has become a deeply personal issue for him. He also looks back at the opposition to his 2023 demonstration for gun law reform, when he was dubbed part of “the Tennessee Three.”

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It IS free for you and every reader, viewer, and listener to utilize. But it’s not free for our team to make. So, what’s it worth to you? Let us know by making a donation: Make a one-time donation today to support this work. Or make a monthly sustaining donation to help us plan for the future.

Whatever you choose, know that you’re supporting more independent, investigative journalism in a time when we need it most.

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